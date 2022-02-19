Texas A&M women's basketball team to face Alabama in a matchup of struggling squads

• NOTES — A&M will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday. Wells is a graduate along with guard Destiny Pitts and transfer guard Qadashah Hoppie. Transfer Aaliyah Patty is also a senior. ... Since A&M joined the SEC, only one 6-10 team in SEC play has made the NCAA tournament, and that was Arkansas in 2015 — and it won a game at the SEC tournament. The Razorbacks finished 18-14 that season. The SEC is the top-ranked conference, which could help the league get an extra team into the NCAA tournament field. The NCAA women’s tournament also is expanding to 68 teams for the first time this season. ... A&M announced earlier this week that the court at Reed Arena will be named after Blair. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork and deputy AD Kristen Brown broke the news to Blair at his house Monday along with former A&M AD Bill Byrne, retired football coach R.C. Slocum and donor Wayne Roberts. “I was completely shocked,” Blair said. “My wife and I were totally humbled by the experience.”