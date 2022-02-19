Texas A&M women's basketball team to face Alabama in a matchup of struggling squads

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is running out of tomorrows.
Fighting to make their 16th straight NCAA tournament, the Aggies are projected to be the third team out in ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème’s current mock bracket for the 68-team event.
A&M (14-11, 4-9) has lost two straight since a three-game winning streak that included a much-needed victory over Arkansas (16-9, 6-6), the Aggies’ lone win over a Southeastern Conference team in Crème’s bracket.
A&M will host Alabama (13-11, 4-9) at 5 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena in a pivotal matchup of teams tied for 11th in the SEC with only three games left in the regular season. Along with trying to bolster their resumes for the NCAA tournament, the teams are trying to climb to 10th place and thus avoid having to play on the first day of the SEC tournament. Missouri (16-10, 5-8) and Kentucky (12-11, 5-8) are tied for 10th.
“Right now we’re hurting a little,” A&M head coach Gary Blair. “Alabama has been hurting also. It’s a huge game for both teams, [especially for us] knowing we’ve got South Carolina and Georgia on the back end.”
While the Aggies end with the top-ranked Gamecocks (24-1, 12-1) and 21st-ranked Bulldogs (18-7, 7-6), the Crimson Tide will play 11th-ranked LSU (22-4, 10-3) and Vanderbilt (12-15, 3-10).
Alabama comes into Reed Arena off a 74-64 victory over 12th-ranked Tennessee. Returning to the NCAA tournament for a second straight year after not making it since 1999 is still a long shot for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is 61st in the NCAA women’s NET rankings, 19 spots behind A&M.
“I’m not worried about Alabama,” Blair said. “I’m worried about us as far us producing at the level we’re capable of.”
A&M is coming off a 74-54 loss at Ole Miss, which swept the season series. A&M was competitive in the first quarter but scored only seven points in the second quarter as Ole Miss took a 35-19 lead.
“We played another decent [quarter], and then we implode. It just happens,” Blair said.
A&M has been held to single digits in seven quarters in SEC play and has scored 20 or more points in 12. A&M opponents have scored 20 or more points in 16 quarters and been held to single digits only five times in SEC play, three of them against Kentucky.
“I think our kids are starting to doubt theirselves,” Blair said. “Are we good enough or are we just playing bad or do we catch every other opponent playing their best? I think it’s all three things.”
A&M’s offense hasn’t been able to take advantage of having the nation’s second-best 3-point shooting percentage at 38.9%.
“There’s just been no consistency in us going inside,” Blair said. “It’s easier to go inside after your outside shooters are getting into the flow of taking great shots.”
Blair said he would like his team to work a bit harder for more open shots.
“We’re one pass and [shoot] instead of moving the ball around,” he said. “I think right now we’ve got too many kids who are trying to win the ballgame by theirselves.”
Despite already suffering A&M’s most SEC losses in a season, the Aggies have a positive attitude and practice with confidence, Blair said. “But ball movement is not good right now.”
A&M is averaging 64.9 points in conference play to rank 10th in the SEC and allowing 71.8 to rank 13th.
“We are just not putting the numbers up to win a ballgame,” Blair said.
Senior graduate Kayla Wells, who is averaging 16.8 points per game, has been the team’s most dependable scorer, finishing in double figures in every game but one. But she wasn’t a factor against Ole Miss with 13 points, hitting 4 of 10 field goals.
Blair said they’re only focused on getting the fifth league win.
“Right now our season depends on Alabama,” Blair said. “We will be ready for Alabama, but Alabama will be ready for us as well. Your whole season is this ballgame right now.”
• NOTES — A&M will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday. Wells is a graduate along with guard Destiny Pitts and transfer guard Qadashah Hoppie. Transfer Aaliyah Patty is also a senior. ... Since A&M joined the SEC, only one 6-10 team in SEC play has made the NCAA tournament, and that was Arkansas in 2015 — and it won a game at the SEC tournament. The Razorbacks finished 18-14 that season. The SEC is the top-ranked conference, which could help the league get an extra team into the NCAA tournament field. The NCAA women’s tournament also is expanding to 68 teams for the first time this season. ... A&M announced earlier this week that the court at Reed Arena will be named after Blair. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork and deputy AD Kristen Brown broke the news to Blair at his house Monday along with former A&M AD Bill Byrne, retired football coach R.C. Slocum and donor Wayne Roberts. “I was completely shocked,” Blair said. “My wife and I were totally humbled by the experience.”