The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has a chance to end the season on a positive note.

The Aggies (7-18, 2-13) are gunning for back-to-back victories for the first time since November in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Arkansas. The Aggies also will be trying to end a 13-game losing streak away from Reed Arena that started last season. And if A&M can’t beat the Razorbacks (19-11, 6-9), it will get another chance next week at the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Aggies head to the hills with momentum after snapping a six-game losing streak in a 74-67 victory over Kentucky on Thursday. The Aggies had four players score in double figures for the first time in SEC play in one of their most complete games under first-year head coach Joni Taylor, who is rebuilding a program that saw its school-record string of 15 straight NCAA tournaments end. The Aggies went 14-15 overall last season, including 4-12 in SEC play to tie for 12th place. A&M is currently tied with Kentucky for 13th place.

“This year obviously there will not be an NCAA tournament for us,” Taylor said. “But moving forward in future years, the conversation will always be you want to be playing your best as you go into March, and that’s still the case for us now. We’re not going to be able to go the NCAA tournament, but our tournament is the SEC tournament. That’s our tournament this year, so we want to be playing our best as we go into that.”

A&M needs to be at its best defending the perimeter against Arkansas, which averages 7.9 3-pointers per game to rank second in the SEC behind Alabama (9.0).

The Aggies defend 3-pointers well, ranking fifth in the conference at 29.0%, but that’s somewhat misleading. The league’s team that rely most on 3s — Alabama, Missouri (7.5 per game) Vanderbilt (6.6) and Mississippi State (6.0) combined to make 29 of 68 (42.6%) against A&M, which was a big reason those teams went a combined 5-0 against the Aggies.

Arkansas’ 3-point attack has the potential to be more lethal, because veteran coach Mike Neighbors’ goal is to shoot the ball within eight seconds each possession.

“Free throws, penetration and 3s are his three areas [of emphasis], and they do it well,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to put our track shoes on and get back and defend No. 1 the 3-point line and not foul them.”

Arkansas averages taking 26.7 3-pointers per game. Chrissy Carr, Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels have combined to hit 169 of 525 (32.2%).

“They play five [on the perimeter],” Taylor said. “And then they ball screen and roll, and it’s hard to help on the roll, because then they’ll pass it to somebody to shoot [a 3]. They really stretch you defensively.”

Winning one-on-one defensive matchups and keeping the ball out of the middle of the floor as much as possible are keys for A&M, Taylor said.

“I’m excited to see how we keep up with the pace,” Taylor said. “More possessions mean more opportunities. We don’t want to play exactly that way, but we want to play faster as well.”

Last year, Arkansas hit only 4 of 23 from log range as A&M won 77-64. A&M forced 10 turnovers and held Arkansas without a fast-break point.

The Razorbacks average 72.6 points per game to rank fourth in the SEC this season. A&M is 1-7 against teams that have been able to score 70 points or more, beating only Georgia 75-73.

A&M shot 49.2% from the floor against Kentucky (30 of 61), something the Aggies rarely did in a stretch of losing 14 of 15.

“That’s the thing with our youth,” Taylor said. “One day they look great, and then the next day they look like we haven’t practiced. I think it’s just part of the maturation process of being consistent.”

A&M had a size advantage against Kentucky that translated into a 46-29 rebounding edge with 14 of them offensive boards. The Aggies also will have a size edge against Arkansas, but 6-foot-3 posts Aaliyah Patty and Jada Malone might be liabilities in a fast-paced game, so Taylor expects to sub frequently.

“If we have the same mentality of rebounding the basketball that we did [against Kentucky] on both ends, it’ll give us a chance,” Taylor said.

Arkansas is stumbling toward the SEC tournament, having lost four of five including three straight by an average of 19 points.

• NOTES — The SEC’s bottom four teams will open the conference tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, on Wednesday with the No. 12 seed playing the No. 14 seed at 10 a.m. followed by the No. 11 seed vs. the No. 14 seed. A&M is tied with Kentucky (10-17, 2-13) for 13th but has the tiebreaker on the Wildcats. Vanderbilt (12-17, 3-12) is 12th but ends the regular season against Auburn (14-13, 4-11), which is tied with Florida (15-13, 4-11). ... Arkansas has made the last two NCAA tournaments but is among the first four out in ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème’s 68-team mock field. Crème has seven SEC teams in his field with Missouri in the next four out.