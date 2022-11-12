Texas A&M women's basketball team signs Texas’ top recruit

The Texas A&M women’s basketball signed three players this week, including the No. 1 recruit in Texas for the first time in program history.

Mansfield Lake Ridge’s 5-foot-11 guard Kyle Marshall signed with A&M as the top-ranked recruit in Texas and 35th nationally. She averaged 21.2 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.

A&M also signed 5-6 point guard Erica Moon of St. Francis High School in Atlanta and 5-9 guard Sole Williams from Princeton High School in Cincinnati. Moon is ranked 76th, and Williams is 51st in this recruiting class.