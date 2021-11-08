Texas A&M women's basketball team set to open season

A&M shot 47% from the field last season, including 37% from 3-point range, but started slow in an 89-38 exhibition victory over Oklahoma Baptist last week. The Aggies made only one of their first nine shots with two turnovers.

“Sometimes the best option early in the ballgame is to get more people involved in catching, passing, moving, cutting and screening, getting the right play at the right time,” Blair said.

A&M is revamping its frontcourt with transfers Aaliyah Patty (Ohio State) and Sydnee Roby (Miami) joining sophomore Maliyah Johnson and freshman Jada Malone. The quartet of 6-3 players scored 28 points in the exhibition, but Blair wants them to be even more involved.

“Get the ball inside, whether they’re playing a zone or man,” Blair said. “Get offensive boards, get some run-outs on the defense, not just stops.”

Blair also wants more points in transition.

“That’s what we need to improve on to be able to use our athleticism, not just our skill,” Blair said. “To be able to run the floor, but also to be able to produce on both ends of the floor.”