Texas A&M women's basketball team set to open season

The Texas women’s basketball team will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena in the opener of a season that's sure to be memorable.
Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair announced this will be his last season. The colorful 77-year-old Blair will be a marked man, but so is his team. The Aggies return two starters and the sixth man from a 25-3 team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
“We’re the defending SEC champions, we’re going to have that bulls-eye on our back the whole year, every game we play,” Blair said.
The 23rd-ranked Aggies have a team that can handle pressure. Junior point guard Jordan Nixon averaged 10.6 points and 3.3 assists per game and hit the game-winning shot against Iowa State that advanced A&M to the Sweet 16. She’ll be spelled by junior McKinzie Green and sophomore Kay Kay Green.
“I’ve got three point guards back,” Blair said. “I expect basketball IQ to be at a higher level at the guard position.”
A&M returns a pair of super seniors on the perimeter in Kayla Wells, who averaged 11.5 points per game, and Destiny Pitts who averaged 7.0 points and hit 49 of 106 3-pointers. A&M also added graduate transfer Qadashah Hoppie from St. John’s, where the 5-9 guard scored 1,323 points and hit 185 3-pointers.
A&M shot 47% from the field last season, including 37% from 3-point range, but started slow in an 89-38 exhibition victory over Oklahoma Baptist last week. The Aggies made only one of their first nine shots with two turnovers.
“Sometimes the best option early in the ballgame is to get more people involved in catching, passing, moving, cutting and screening, getting the right play at the right time,” Blair said.
A&M is revamping its frontcourt with transfers Aaliyah Patty (Ohio State) and Sydnee Roby (Miami) joining sophomore Maliyah Johnson and freshman Jada Malone. The quartet of 6-3 players scored 28 points in the exhibition, but Blair wants them to be even more involved.
“Get the ball inside, whether they’re playing a zone or man,” Blair said. “Get offensive boards, get some run-outs on the defense, not just stops.”
Blair also wants more points in transition.
“That’s what we need to improve on to be able to use our athleticism, not just our skill,” Blair said. “To be able to run the floor, but also to be able to produce on both ends of the floor.”
The Islanders were 6-13 last season, including 4-7 in Southland Conference play to finish 11th in the 13-team league. A&M-CC is picked to finish fifth this year in the league which will include only eight teams.