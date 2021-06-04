Texas A&M women's basketball team prepared for deeper 3-point line

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team might trade a few more three-point plays for a couple less 3-pointers next season after a rule change this week.
The NCAA playing rules oversight panel on Thursday approved moving the 3-point line to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches in women’s play starting with the 2021-22 season. The line had been at 20-9.
“I think I’m for it, because it’s going to help the overall game,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “I’d rather move the 3-point line back right now than change the lane like the NBA or in Europe. Let’s work with the 3-point line, because kids are more creative on scoring. And also, when I’ve got kids who can drive the ball, I can set the pick and roll a lot higher out there at the 3-point line than I did inside the line. So we’ll experiment with it.”
A&M will have three experienced 3-point shooters next season in super seniors Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells and junior point guard Jordan Nixon, who combined to make 91 of 242 (37.6%) last season.
“We utilize post players, and when I have as good a 3-point shooters as I have with Destiny Pitts and Jordan and Kayla, I want more space,” Blair said. “They’re all very comfortable shooting the ball from that range. A lot of times in our drills, I get on their case because they’re shooting it from outside the men’s 3, where my average shooters are shooting it at the 19-9 line. And I say, ‘If you’re going to shoot it, shoot it to where it’s closer to the basket.’ But those three will have no problem adjusting.”
Pitts transferred to A&M from Minnesota last season and was dubbed “the purest shooter” Blair had coached. She lived up to that billing by hitting 49 of 106 (46.2%) from 3-point range, shattering the school’s season record for 3-point shooting percentage of 42.7 set by Alexia Standish in 2011-12.
Pitts and Wells both have a chance to eclipse Morenike Atunrase’s school career record for 3-point shooting percentage (35.8). Wells is at 36.9 (104 of 282). She struggled last season, making only 27.6% (16 of 58) coming off a career-best effort of 41.5% (44 of 106).
A&M ranked third in 3-point percentage last season in the Southeastern Conference at 37.4, trailing Arkansas (38.9) and Missouri (38.2). The Aggies averaged only 12.4 attempts per game, the second fewest in the SEC. LSU averaged only 10.9 and shot only 27.9% which ranked 13th.
“We try to stay in the top four in 3-point field-goal percentage,” said Blair, adding that A&M doesn’t rely on 3-point shooting. “Just as long as they don’t change the free-throw line. That’s what I want to stay the same.”
A&M shot 72.8% from the charity stripe last season to rank fourth in the SEC. The Aggies averaged 14.7 points per game from the free-throw line topped by only Arkansas (16.7).
Wells did a great job getting to the free-throw line last season, hitting a team-high 81 of 103 (78.6%). A&M also did a good job of getting the ball inside to post Ciera Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones, who combined to hit 134 of 205 (65.4%) free throws.
“A lot of teams play that five-out system, running people through,” Blair said. “That’s not us.”
When Blair went with a small lineup last season he used Wells, Pitts or transfer Zaay Green at the four position, forcing teams to guard them on the perimeter. His standard lineup had 6-2 Jones at the four, and she wasn’t an outside threat, making only 3 of 9 3-pointers.
Blair said moving back the 3-point line affects the four position most.
“When they get the ball on the high post outside the 3-point line, will the defense sag back and help guard the five player or will they respect the four-player’s ability to shoot the 3?” Blair said.
Moving the 3-point line back will create more space for the point guard, a position the Aggies have depth at with Nixon, Alexis Morris and McKinzie Green all returning from a 25-3 team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
“I think it’s going to open up the floor even more for a team like ourselves that utilizes post play as much as guard play,” Blair said.
The NCAA women’s basketball rules committee proposed the change after studying trends showing the number of makes and attempts reached all-time highs last season. In Division I, women’s teams attempted 16.4 3-point field goal attempts per game last season and made an average of 6.1 shots beyond the arc.
•
NOTES — Having the same 3-point line for both men’s and women’s games will make it easier on officials. “I think one of the main reasons [I’m for it] is that officials miss it every now and then,” Blair said. ... A&M starts offseason drills next week. ... Blair is still looking to hire an assistant coach.