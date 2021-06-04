Texas A&M women's basketball team prepared for deeper 3-point line

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team might trade a few more three-point plays for a couple less 3-pointers next season after a rule change this week.

The NCAA playing rules oversight panel on Thursday approved moving the 3-point line to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches in women’s play starting with the 2021-22 season. The line had been at 20-9.

“I think I’m for it, because it’s going to help the overall game,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “I’d rather move the 3-point line back right now than change the lane like the NBA or in Europe. Let’s work with the 3-point line, because kids are more creative on scoring. And also, when I’ve got kids who can drive the ball, I can set the pick and roll a lot higher out there at the 3-point line than I did inside the line. So we’ll experiment with it.”

A&M will have three experienced 3-point shooters next season in super seniors Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells and junior point guard Jordan Nixon, who combined to make 91 of 242 (37.6%) last season.