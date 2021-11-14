Texas A&M women's basketball team plays DePaul tonight

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play the DePaul Blue Demons at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena in an early season showdown of unbeatens.
“Every time we play DePaul, it’s always been a great game,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “We have played great against them, but I still have the bitter taste from them winning on our court a few years ago.”
DePaul grabbed an 80-66 win in 2015, but the Aggies lead the series 4-2 including two victories in the NCAA tournament. A&M grabbed an 84-65 Sweet 16 victory in 2014 in Lincoln, Neb. The Aggies also defeated the Blue Demons 80-79 in the 2018 NCAA tournament at Reed Arena to reach the Sweet 16.
A year ago, A&M beat DePaul 93-91, despite the Blue Demons having 27 turnovers. A&M won by committing only 11 turnovers and hitting 33 of 54 field goals.
DePaul is all about pressure on both ends, Blair said. The Blue Demons use their quickness to speed up the offensive tempo a la Arkansas and they apply full-court pressure a la Texas, Blair added.
“It’s going to be on us to execute and handle the pressure DePaul is going to put on us,” said Blair, adding the Blue Demons have athletic perimeter players. “So, they’re able to rotate everybody in and switch on just about everything to help force turnovers.”
Guard-oriented A&M (2-0) is shooting 50% from 3-point range. Super seniors Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts along with junior point guard Jordan Nixon have combined to hit 15 of 27.
DePaul (2-0) has rolled by Texas Southern (114-71) and Loyola Chicago (87-53). The Demons are led by 6-foot-1 freshman forward Aneesah Morrow, who is averaging 21 points per game.
The game matches two of the sport’s winningest coaches. DePaul head coach Doug Bruno has won 738 games to rank ninth in active coaches. Blair is third with 839 wins.
NOTES -- The first 800 fans will receive a bobble head from A&M’s 2011 national championship team.