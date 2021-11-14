Texas A&M women's basketball team plays DePaul tonight

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will play the DePaul Blue Demons at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena in an early season showdown of unbeatens.

“Every time we play DePaul, it’s always been a great game,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “We have played great against them, but I still have the bitter taste from them winning on our court a few years ago.”

DePaul grabbed an 80-66 win in 2015, but the Aggies lead the series 4-2 including two victories in the NCAA tournament. A&M grabbed an 84-65 Sweet 16 victory in 2014 in Lincoln, Neb. The Aggies also defeated the Blue Demons 80-79 in the 2018 NCAA tournament at Reed Arena to reach the Sweet 16.

A year ago, A&M beat DePaul 93-91, despite the Blue Demons having 27 turnovers. A&M won by committing only 11 turnovers and hitting 33 of 54 field goals.

DePaul is all about pressure on both ends, Blair said. The Blue Demons use their quickness to speed up the offensive tempo a la Arkansas and they apply full-court pressure a la Texas, Blair added.