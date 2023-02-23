For one of the few times this season, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team finished what it started in rolling to 74-67 Southeastern Conference victory over Kentucky on Thursday night at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (7-18, 2-13) were better in every phase while breaking a six-game losing streak. A&M, which led for 34 minutes, had its lead crest at 44-32 midway through the third quarter. The Aggies still led by 12 points with 43 seconds left but didn’t start celebrating until Kentucky (10-17, 2-13) backed off A&M junior guard Kay Kay Green, allowing her to dribble out the clock.

“[We didn’t have that game] until about 10 seconds left when we brought the ball down the floor and crossed half court and held it because before that, they were scoring almost every time they came down the floor,” A&M fifth-year senior center Aaliyah Patty said. “I kept saying in the huddle, ‘This game is not over. We’ve got to close it out.’”

Kentucky gave it a solid last-ditch effort, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter, but the Aggies didn’t flinch by hitting 8 of 12 field goals. Green and junior guard Sahara Jones each hit all three of their field goals as A&M failed to fade, which often had been the case during a stretch in which it lost 14 of 15 games to slip into last place in the SEC.

“We haven’t been good in the fourth quarter,” Green said. “In my mind, I’m like, we really need this. We need to close out the fourth quarter and that’s what we did.”

It was a team victory as A&M had four players score in double figures for the first time in SEC play and only the third time this season.

The 6-foot Jones continued her stellar play of late with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Freshman forward Janiah Barker came off the bench for 16 points, hitting 7 of 13. Green had 14 points, hitting 5 of 8, adding a career-high 10 assists. Patty had 12 points on the strength of 5-of-9 shooting as the Aggies were 30 of 61 from the field (49.2%) for its best shooting game since hitting 28 of 48 (58.3%) against Georgia for its other SEC victory, which snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Many of A&M’s misses turned into positives as the Aggies had 14 offensive rebounds that led to 12 second-chance points. A&M had a 46-29 rebounding edge against perimeter-oriented Kentucky.

“I thought for the first time in a long time we actually put four quarters together,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said.

Patty had a game-high 15 rebounds. She also had a double-double by halftime as A&M led 36-30. Jones added 11 rebounds to match her career-best.

A&M grabbed a 21-16 lead late in the first quarter on an 8-2 run capped by a three-point play by Jones and a 3-pointer by Patty.

The Aggies reached their first double-digit lead at 36-26 late in the first half on a 7-0 run. Barker hit a 3-pointer after scoring on a layup via a Green pass, and Patty capped the surge by rebounding and scoring off a Green missed layup. That gave A&M a 36-26 lead with 1:12 left in the first half, forcing Kentucky to take a timeout. The 36 points were more than A&M scored in Monday night’s dreadful 61-35 loss to Missouri.

Kentucky got within five points only once in the third quarter and the lone time it got within seven in the final quarter came on graduate guard Maddie Scherr’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds left.

“We talked about how we wanted to finish all week,” Taylor said. “We wanted to finish at our best. This is the last time playing in front of our fans, who have supported us all year long.”

A&M had 18 turnovers against Kentucky, which forces 20.5 per game to rank second in the SEC, but most of them Thursday weren’t live-ball turnovers that hurt the Aggies. The Wildcats had only a 13-12 edge in points off turnovers.

Kentucky graduate guard Robyn Benton came off the bench for a game-high 21 points, hitting 8 of 15 field goals, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers. Scherr added 18 points, hitting 5 of 12 field goals, 3 of 7 from long range. They didn’t get much help as Kentucky’s inside game struggled as the offense sputtered and the defense was unable to pick up the slack as the Wildcats lost their sixth straight, dropping them into a tie with the Aggies for 13th place with one game left in the regular season.

A&M after shooting 26.4% against Missouri (14 of 53), hit 16 of 35 in the first half in dictating the tempo.

“I think we shared the ball a lot better,” Taylor said. “I think they came out determined. The biggest thing is I think our pace was really good in the things we did. One of our goals was to get out in transition and score.”

A&M had an 11-5 edge in fast-break points, its most if five games. The Aggies also scored buckets off three inbounds plays.

A&M, which will end the regular season Sunday at Arkansas, avoided the possible distinction of having the fewest league victories in a season, but more importantly it was a much-needed win for team with only two seniors which had to play seven games with only seven available players because of injuries.

“It was huge,” Taylor said. “Nobody wants to lose. It’s not fun. Growing pains hurt, but for them to be able to get another win, it feels good for everybody. I’m really happy for them.”

• NOTES — The double-doubles by Green, Patty and Jones were the first time A&M had a trio do that since 2017 against Florida by Khaalia Hillsman (24 points, 18 rebounds), Anriel Howard (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Curtyce Knox (10 points, 13 assists). ... It was the final home game for senior guard McKinzie Green and Patty, who was honored before the game for topping 1,000 career points with a basketball, which she brought into the interview room. ... Jones, one of the players who missed games with an injury, scored in double figures for the fourth time in the last five games.