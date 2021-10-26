Texas A&M women's basketball team picked to finish second in SEC by coaches

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference this season in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll announced Tuesday.

South Carolina tops the poll followed by A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Vanderbilt. A&M was picked to finish third in the media poll with South Carolina first and Tennessee second.

A&M graduate Kayla Wells and junior Jordan Nixon made the coaches’ preseason All-SEC second team.

Also Tuesday, A&M graduate guard Destiny Pitt was named to the watchlist for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award. The award recognizes the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.

A&M will host Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 for an exhibition game at Reed Arena. Attendance is free.