 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's basketball team picked to finish second in SEC by coaches
0 comments

Texas A&M women's basketball team picked to finish second in SEC by coaches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference this season in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll announced Tuesday.

South Carolina tops the poll followed by A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Vanderbilt. A&M was picked to finish third in the media poll with South Carolina first and Tennessee second.

A&M graduate Kayla Wells and junior Jordan Nixon made the coaches’ preseason All-SEC second team.

Also Tuesday, A&M graduate guard Destiny Pitt was named to the watchlist for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award. The award recognizes the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.

A&M will host Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 for an exhibition game at Reed Arena. Attendance is free.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert