Texas A&M women's basketball team opens season ranked 23rd nationally, third in SEC poll

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is ranked 23rd in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 released Tuesday.
South Carolina tops the poll with 705 points and 14 first-place votes. Connecticut is second (696, 10) followed by Stanford (682, five), Maryland and North Carolina State. Baylor is seventh, Kentucky 13th, Tennessee 15th and Texas 25th among other notables.
Tennessee, A&M, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Missouri, Florida, Auburn and Vanderbilt.
The Aggies won the SEC title last season, finishing 25-3 overall and 13-1 in conference. Head coach Gary Blair returns for his 19th season at A&M with a roster that includes eight players from last season’s team. Starters Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon and reigning SEC sixth woman of the year Destiny Pitts return along with Kay Kay Green, Maliyah Johnson, Kenyal Perry, Sahara Jones and McKinzie Green.
A&M’s roster also includes transfers Aaliyah Patty (Ohio State), Sydnee Roby (Miami) and Qadashah Hoppie (St. John’s). Patty and Roby have amassed 130 games combined at the NCAA Division I level, while Hoppie is a former Big East freshman of the year and all-conference second-teamer.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard was named the SEC player of the year and leads the all-conference preseason team that includes LSU’s Khayla Pointer, Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke.
For the Gamecocks, their perch atop the AP Top 25 is familiar ground as they open the season on it for the second straight year.
“With who we brought back and who we added for this season, we knew we would start out among the hunted, and it’s something that our program is getting used to,” said Dawn Staley, who is going into her 14th season as South Carolina’s head coach. “Watching practice every day, I can see that we have the pieces and the competitive fire to reach all of our goals. We have a few more weeks to put those pieces together into a cohesive, successful team that can live up to this preseason ranking.”
It’s been a busy few days for Staley. The school announced a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. She also believes the $22.4 million deal should make an impact on her sport and in the equality of what men and women’s coaches and athletes receive from their schools.
HOOSIER HYSTERIA
Indiana is No. 8, the school’s highest ranking ever in women’s basketball. There’s a lot of excitement around Bloomington, with all five starters returning from a team that went to the Elite Eight last year and had its sixth straight 20-win season.
“It’s great recognition for our program and a testament to our team and how they continued to get better throughout one of the most difficult and challenging seasons we had in the history of women’s basketball,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We believe we have much to prove and are looking forward to what we know will be a challenging season in both non-conference as well as what we’ll see in the Big Ten.”
CONFERENCE WATCH
The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC each have five ranked teams, tops in the nation:
Joining No. 4 Maryland, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan is No. 17 Ohio State for the Big Ten.
In the Pac-12, No. 3 Stanford is joined by No. 10 Oregon, No. 14 Oregon State, No. 20 UCLA and No. 22 Arizona.
The ACC has No. 5 N.C. State, No. 6 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Virginia Tech.
The SEC has four teams as does the Big 12 led by Baylor with new head coach Nicki Collen. The Bears are joined by the Cyclones, No. 19 West Virginia and No. 25 Texas.
The only non-Power Five conference team in the poll is No. 21 South Florida from the American Athletic Conference.