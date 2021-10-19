Texas A&M women's basketball team opens season ranked 23rd nationally, third in SEC poll

For the Gamecocks, their perch atop the AP Top 25 is familiar ground as they open the season on it for the second straight year.

“With who we brought back and who we added for this season, we knew we would start out among the hunted, and it’s something that our program is getting used to,” said Dawn Staley, who is going into her 14th season as South Carolina’s head coach. “Watching practice every day, I can see that we have the pieces and the competitive fire to reach all of our goals. We have a few more weeks to put those pieces together into a cohesive, successful team that can live up to this preseason ranking.”

It’s been a busy few days for Staley. The school announced a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. She also believes the $22.4 million deal should make an impact on her sport and in the equality of what men and women’s coaches and athletes receive from their schools.

HOOSIER HYSTERIA

Indiana is No. 8, the school’s highest ranking ever in women’s basketball. There’s a lot of excitement around Bloomington, with all five starters returning from a team that went to the Elite Eight last year and had its sixth straight 20-win season.