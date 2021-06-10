 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's basketball team names new director of operations

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team named Christina Richardson its new director of operations Thursday. Richardson replaces Erich Birch, who served in the role 19 seasons.

Richardson served in the same role for the George Washington women’s basketball team for four seasons. She is from Katy and served as a student manager for the Aggies from 2011-14. She graduated from A&M in 2014 with a degree in sports management. She minored in business administration.

