Texas A&M women's basketball team making the transition under Joni Taylor

The pieces might not be falling into place as fast as first-year Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor would like, but they are moving at record pace.

“Our motto is becoming, and that’s what we truly are doing,” Taylor said earlier this week at a press conference.

Taylor, who replaced retired Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair, is basically rebuilding the team. The top three scorers from last season — Kayla Wells, Qadashah Hoppie and Destiny Pitts — were seniors. Point guard Jordan Nixon, who was the fourth-leading scorer and led the team in assists and steals, opted not to return.

A&M returns 11 players, but graduate forward Aaliyah Patty and senior center Sydnee Roby combined for 38 starts last season, while the other nine returners combined for only 11 starts. They are all inexperienced, but they’ve bought into a new way of doing things.

“They just don’t know what they don’t know, and that’s not on anything or anybody,” Taylor said. “We’re playing two totally different styles.”

The most important thing is playing fast.

“It’s going to be ugly [on offense] at the beginning,” Taylor said. “We’re turning it over a ton, way too much. But when you have a team not used to playing fast and you ask them to do that, you’re going to turn it over some.”

A&M has seven guards, but four of them are newcomers, three of them true freshmen.

“You’ve got to play your style from the beginning, so that’s what we’re doing, and it’s getting better, but it’s not fluid or as smooth as we’d like it, and it’s not as consistent as we could like it to be right now,” Taylor said.

A&M also will play fast on defense, hopefully allowing the offense to mature.

“Defense has got to come along right now, because there are some things we can do,” Taylor said. “We can rebound the ball well. We can defend at a high level. We can get out and try to disrupt.”

The Aggies went 14-15 overall last season, snapping a string of 15 straight trips to the NCAA tournament. A&M was 4-12 in Southeastern Conference play, tying Vanderbilt for 12th.

“We were picked 11 out of 14, and I would say that’s very accurate in terms of where we are and what our league looks like,” Taylor said.

Taylor, who made four trips to the NCAA tournament in seven seasons at Georgia, won’t be judging her team by wins and losses, at least not just yet.

“Are we better today than a week ago?” Taylor said. “Sure, but we still have a long ways to go.”

The toughest part of the transition has been getting the details right.

“What’s been challenging is doing multiple things in one possession, doing hard things in one possession at a high level,” Taylor said. “That’s where we had to tell them, yes you can do that. That is possible.”

She said it’s been fun to watch the players develop and learn.

“Our motto is becoming for a reason, because that is what this year is about,” Taylor said. “It’s becoming sisters. It’s becoming consistent. It’s becoming rebounders. It’s becoming scorers. Whatever that blank is, we want to fill it in.”

NOTES — A&M will open the season next Thursday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Reed Arena. ... A&M has a trio of true freshmen who could make an impact led by forward Janiah Barker, who was ranked third nationally in the class by ESPN’s HoopGurlz. “She can score at all three levels,” Taylor said. “She is a real protector on defense as somebody who can affect the ball. She needs to learn to tighten up the space with her dribble and read the help. The help is going to come a lot quicker than it has before.” Guard Sydney Bowles, rated 37th, “is a big guard, who’s a very elite shooter and can really stretch the defense, and she can score off the dribble,” Taylor said. Guard Mya Petticord was ranked 81st in the recent recruiting class. “She’s a dynamic guard who can score at all three levels, who can really, really do some things with the ball in her hands,” Taylor said. Sophomore guard Tineya Hilton “is a point guard who can also play off the ball,” Taylor said. “She’s a three-level scorer who looks really good in transition.”