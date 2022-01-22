Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to turn things around in Missouri

Things have fallen apart instead of falling into place in Gary Blair’s final season at Texas A&M.

“I’ve never gone this deep into a season without knowing who’s going to be on the floor for the majority of the game,” said the Aggie women’s basketball coach, who will retire after the season.

Blair’s last game will come sooner than expected unless the Aggies turn around their worst start in conference play since 2003-04, which was Blair’s first season at A&M. The Aggies (11-7, 1-5) are in 12th place in the Southeastern Conference and need a strong finish to make their 16th straight NCAA tournament appearance.

“That word consistency is not in our vocabulary, and that’s the thing that hurts,” Blair said. “We just have not been consistent for four quarters, sometimes for three quarters.”

Last time out, A&M battled Ole Miss on even terms for 15 minutes, but the Rebels dominated a 12-minute stretch that spanned halftime for a 63-36 lead en route to an 80-63 victory.

The Aggies will try to turn the tide Sunday at Missouri (14-5, 3-3), which opened eyes three weeks ago by handing top-ranked South Carolina its lone loss.