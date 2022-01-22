Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to turn things around in Missouri

Things have fallen apart instead of falling into place in Gary Blair’s final season at Texas A&M.
“I’ve never gone this deep into a season without knowing who’s going to be on the floor for the majority of the game,” said the Aggie women’s basketball coach, who will retire after the season.
Blair’s last game will come sooner than expected unless the Aggies turn around their worst start in conference play since 2003-04, which was Blair’s first season at A&M. The Aggies (11-7, 1-5) are in 12th place in the Southeastern Conference and need a strong finish to make their 16th straight NCAA tournament appearance.
“That word consistency is not in our vocabulary, and that’s the thing that hurts,” Blair said. “We just have not been consistent for four quarters, sometimes for three quarters.”
Last time out, A&M battled Ole Miss on even terms for 15 minutes, but the Rebels dominated a 12-minute stretch that spanned halftime for a 63-36 lead en route to an 80-63 victory.
The Aggies will try to turn the tide Sunday at Missouri (14-5, 3-3), which opened eyes three weeks ago by handing top-ranked South Carolina its lone loss.
“They’re not blowing people away, but Missouri is a good, solid team,” Blair said.
Missouri is led by junior guard Aijha Blackwell, who is averaging 16.9 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.
“Blackwell is a double-double every game,” Blair said.
The 6-foot Blackwell averages 11.1 defensive rebounds per game, which allows Missouri the luxury of its other guards preparing for a fast-break basket or getting in position to shoot a 3-pointer, Blair said.
Missouri also has four other players averaging at least 8.1 points per game.
“[Missouri’s] got a great complement of players,” Blair said.
Hayley Frank, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. Frank is the team’s best 3-point shooter, hitting 50 of 106 (47.2%).
“That’s a problem for us,” Blair said.
Frank plays the five position, creating a potential mismatch for A&M, which typically keeps its post players in the paint. It also doesn’t help that A&M’s frontcourt has been a revolving door of players with no set rotation. Senior forward Aaliyah Patty has seen the most time, averaging 18.8 minutes per game, followed by junior center Sydnee Roby (16.3) and freshman forward Jada Malone (13.3). A&M has even used 5-10 graduate guard Destiny Pitts at power forward.
“I’d love for someone to win those positions,” Blair said.
Fouls have been a problem for A&M’s inside players, too, and SEC opponents are shooting a solid 41.6% from the field in part because of A&M’s spotty defense.
“I’d like to have some consistency, and that has to start at the four and five positions,” Blair said. “I’m having situational players at one end of the court.”
A&M has struggled defensively in SEC play, allowing 73.8 points per game to rank 12th. Its main concern against Missouri is 3-pointers. The Tigers lead the conference in 3-point shooting in SEC games at 43.8%, while A&M ranks 10th defending 3-pointers in league play, allowing 35.3%.
“What we’ve got to do is figure out how no 3-point shooters can be left alone due to their style of ball,” Blair said.
Missouri has six players with at least 13 3-pointers and as a team has made 159 of 406 (39.2%) for the season. The only SEC team shooting better is the Aggies (40%).
• NOTES — A&M leads the series with Missouri 20-10, winning 17 of the last 20.