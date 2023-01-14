Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to turn hard work into first SEC victory

The harder things have become, the better the Texas A&M women’s basketball team has played.

The Aggies have opened Southeastern Conference play with the league’s toughest schedule by far as the only squad to play the league’s 5-0 teams — No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. It’s been a challenging three weeks for A&M (5-10, 0-5), which had only seven available players for four games. That along with A&M’s opponents having a combined 86-18 record have contributed to A&M’s six-game losing streak.

“We see the growth in the games,” A&M graduate post Aaliyah Patty said. “We know we’re not getting the outcomes that we want right now. We feel the more we keep putting in the work, the more we keep doing the little things and getting better at them, we’re hoping to get the outcome we want in the future.”

A&M will try to get its first SEC win against Mississippi State (12-5, 1-3) at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Bulldogs along with Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4) are the only other teams to also have played at least three of the league’s unbeaten teams.

A&M head coach Joni Taylor said people ask her what she did to the SEC office to warrant the tough schedule, but she welcomed it in her first season in Aggieland to gauge her new program. Playing Mississippi State at home seems a competitive matchup considering the Bulldogs have lost three straight, but they were open Thursday night, which allowed them to rest and regroup while A&M battled Tennessee to the wire in a 62-50 loss. The Aggies expect to have only seven available players for the fourth straight game Sunday, and all of them played at least 20 minutes against the Lady Vols.

“The conversation we had early on is control what we can control, and we cannot control our SEC schedule,” Taylor said. “We only get to play it, and that’s what we’re going to do on Sunday.”

A&M is coming off arguably its best game of the season considering the opponent. The Aggies held Tennessee to its season-low points for a quarter (8) and a half (23) with the game total the second lowest. A&M also was able to whittle a 15-point, second-half deficit down to six with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter before the Lady Vols put the game away.

“We know we’re capable of doing that,” Patty said, adding that A&M’s second-half surge wasn’t surprising, but it “was exciting for us that we were able to dig ourselves out of that hole, which is another growth of what we’re trying to be better at.”

A&M has made progress in the last three weeks, though the losing streak matches the six-game losing streak the Aggies had to end last season. Those are the program’s longest losing streaks since the 2003-04 team lost eight straight in former head coach Gary Blair’s first season.

“That’s why you just have to continue to trust the process,” Taylor said. “That’s why you have to continue to be better today than you were yesterday.”

Sunday’s matchup will be the first of two meetings between the Aggies and Bulldogs with the other on Feb. 12 at Mississippi State. Mississippi State’s losses to Ole Miss 61-50 and Tennessee 80-69 are comparable to the Aggies’ losses to those teams. But the Bulldogs’ 58-51 loss to South Carolina was the closest game for the nation’s best team since the Gamecocks won 76-71 in overtime at Stanford in November.

“[Mississippi State] shares the ball really well,” Taylor said. “They are very excellent at running the floor, and they’ve got great size.”

• NOTES — Fans are urged to wear black for Sunday’s game as A&M will debut its black jerseys. ... The first 1,000 fans will receive a 50th anniversary Title IX crossbody clear bag. ... Mississippi State leads the all-time series 9-5, including last season’s 78-58 victory. ... Mississippi State was picked by the SEC coaches to finish in a tie for fifth, while the media had the Bulldogs eighth. A&M was picked 11th in both preseason polls. ... Mississippi State 6-5 senior forward Jessika Carter averages 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. She’s supported by 5-9 junior guard JerKaila Jordan (11.1 ppg), 6-1 freshman guard Debreasha Powe (10.8 ppg), 5-8 graduate guard Asianae Johnson (8.7 ppg), 5-9 graduate guard Ahlana Smith (8.1 ppg) and 5-7 graduate guard Anastasia Hayes (8.1 ppg), who leads the SEC in assists with 5.3 per game. ... A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker (wrist), who has missed the last eight games leads the team in scoring at 12.1 ppg. Freshman guard Sydney Bowles (8.8 ppg) is next. Patty averages 7.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. ... Mississippi State is 36th in the NCAA women’s basketball NET rankings and A&M is 135th. Mississippi State in nonconference played only three top 100 teams, losing to No. 53 South Dakota State 63-62 and No. 41 Nebraska 73-65, but beating No. 66 Colorado State 71-66. A&M played five in the Top 100, beating only No. 92 SMU 57-49, while losing to No. 9 Duke 71-52, No. 31 Kansas 74-42, No. 48 Purdue 59-53 and No. 90 Rice 66-58. ... A&M’s last five opponents are a combined 75-13, led by top-ranked South Carolina and fifth-ranked LSU, which are both 17-0 and the lone ranked teams in a top-heavy league. The SEC has the fewest ranked teams among the Power Five conferences. The Big Ten Conference has six, the Pac-12 Conference five, the Atlantic Coast Conference five and the Big 12 Conference four. The Big East Conference has two. ... Darius Taylor, who is Joni Taylor’s husband, was hired in late November as general manager of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. Darius Taylor replaced Curt Miller, who was Connecticut’s coach and GM before going to the Los Angeles Sparks. The 44-year-old Taylor had been with Atlanta since 2017, rising from assistant coach to interim head coach and assistant GM in 2021.