Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to learn from Texas loss

Blair warned his team not to take Texas Southern lightly. The Texas Southern men’s team, which had lost seven straight, pulled off a 69-54 upset at Florida on Monday.

“As soon as you think you are invincible, somebody will reach up and kick you in the butt,” Blair said.

The short-term result from the Texas loss was a good Tuesday practice, because the Aggies weren’t as well prepared for the Longhorns has they thought.

“Obviously, our execution and some things lacked during that game,” A&M junior point guard Jordan Nixon said. “But I think it was a little bit of ah ... I don’t know. It was time for us to hold up a mirror and really look at our body of work and what we’ve been doing every day in practice.”

Nixon said you always expect to play your best game of the season, “but sometimes it just doesn’t work that way, so it’s about what you do after.”

• NOTES — A&M dropped a spot in the Associated Press poll this week but remained 15th in the USA Today/WBCA coaches’ poll. ... Things won’t get much easier for Texas Southern, which next plays No. 24 LSU, UCLA and Southern California. ... Texas Southern is coached by Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, who led USC to back-to-back nationals champions as a player in 1983-84. She also led the Houston Comets to four WNBA titles. She is in her second stint coaching at Texas Southern (2012-13, 2019-present). She also coached at Prairie View A&M (2005-10), North Carolina-Wilmington (2010-13) and USC (2013-17) and has an overall record of 245-187. ... A&M still leads the nation in 3-point shooting (43.4%) after hitting only 5 of 17 (29.4%) against Texas. ... Texas sophomore guard Ashley Chevalier, who played two minutes against A&M, is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Chevalier made the announcement Monday via social media, saying she was “choosing to prioritize my happiness and mental health.”

