Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to learn from Texas loss

The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team wants to move past Sunday’s 76-60 loss to No. 11 Texas, but to accomplish that, the Aggies will keep reliving their shortcomings from the game.
“I’m looking at Texas film the next two weeks to correct our mistakes against someone who did it better than us,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “I’ve got to use that tape to get ready for the SEC, because we’ll play a lot of teams similar [to Texas]. It has nothing to do with Texas Southern or TCU. We’ve got to correct us.”
The Aggies (8-1) will host Texas Southern (0-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena and will play at TCU (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth — a pair of games the Aggies are expected to win rather easily.
“Be humble or you’ll stumble,” Blair said. “You better realize if you’re still locked in on your last loss or your last excuse, then you’re not going to be able to do what’s in front of you today.”
A&M put so much focus into the Texas game that it could have a letdown against the Tigers, Blair said. That happened two weeks ago when the Aggies weren’t sharp in an 82-75 victory over Stephen F. Austin on the heels of a 95-75 victory over DePaul.
Texas Southern hasn’t showed much yet. The Tigers have been steamrolled by DePaul 114-71, No. 6 Arizona 93-38 and No. 25 Colorado 79-47. Their closest loss was 59-47 to Rice, which is struggling at 3-3.
Blair warned his team not to take Texas Southern lightly. The Texas Southern men’s team, which had lost seven straight, pulled off a 69-54 upset at Florida on Monday.
“As soon as you think you are invincible, somebody will reach up and kick you in the butt,” Blair said.
The short-term result from the Texas loss was a good Tuesday practice, because the Aggies weren’t as well prepared for the Longhorns has they thought.
“Obviously, our execution and some things lacked during that game,” A&M junior point guard Jordan Nixon said. “But I think it was a little bit of ah ... I don’t know. It was time for us to hold up a mirror and really look at our body of work and what we’ve been doing every day in practice.”
Nixon said you always expect to play your best game of the season, “but sometimes it just doesn’t work that way, so it’s about what you do after.”
• NOTES — A&M dropped a spot in the Associated Press poll this week but remained 15th in the USA Today/WBCA coaches’ poll. ... Things won’t get much easier for Texas Southern, which next plays No. 24 LSU, UCLA and Southern California. ... Texas Southern is coached by Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, who led USC to back-to-back nationals champions as a player in 1983-84. She also led the Houston Comets to four WNBA titles. She is in her second stint coaching at Texas Southern (2012-13, 2019-present). She also coached at Prairie View A&M (2005-10), North Carolina-Wilmington (2010-13) and USC (2013-17) and has an overall record of 245-187. ... A&M still leads the nation in 3-point shooting (43.4%) after hitting only 5 of 17 (29.4%) against Texas. ... Texas sophomore guard Ashley Chevalier, who played two minutes against A&M, is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Chevalier made the announcement Monday via social media, saying she was “choosing to prioritize my happiness and mental health.”