Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to get healthy on the court

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has gotten healthy off the court. Now it has a chance to do so on the court.

A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hylton returned from missing a combined 19 games to spark a 75-73 victory over Georgia for the team’s first Southeastern Conference victory on Jan. 22. Junior guard Sahara Jones returned for the Vanderbilt game Sunday after missing six games with a back injury to give A&M its deepest bench in almost two months. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in victory as Vanderbilt won for the first time in SEC play.

“We’ve got to get in the swing of having them on the floor,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “We’ve got to do that quicker and sooner rather than later, because it’s an opportunity for us to do some really good things and continue to get better and grow.”

The 6-foot-4 Barker had 24 points in her return against Georgia, hitting 10 of 11 field goals in the 75-73 victory. Hylton added 10 points as A&M scored its most points of the season. Both scored nine points against Vanderbilt and combined for seven assists as A&M managed to score four more points than it did against Georgia, but it wasn’t enough as Vanderbilt won 88-79.

“You’re excited that our offense is coming along, but our defense can never take a backseat,” Taylor said. “It’s always going to be who we are, so we’ve got to get that figured out.”

The Aggies (6-13, 1-8) will be at Florida (13-8, 2-6) at 5 p.m. Thursday to continue a stretch of four of five games on the road that started at Vanderbilt. The chances for victories over those five games appear better on the road since the home game is against third-ranked LSU (21-0, 9-0) on Sunday. Factoring in that Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5) has already beaten the Aggies and Auburn (13-8, 3-6) has turned things around with a three-game winning streak, the Florida game appears A&M’s best chance for a victory.

The teams met in the second game of SEC play with the Gators grabbing a 55-48 victory by outscoring A&M 22-12 in the final quarter. Florida has fallen on tough times since, losing five of six with the lone victory 73-55 over Vanderbilt. The Gators like the Aggies are getting healthy. Junior forward Jordyn Merritt has come off the bench the last two games, returning after missing 12 games. She started the first seven games and was averaging 9.9 points when she took a leave of absence. Senior guard Leilani Correa, who is averaging 13.9 points, has played in the last four games after missing seven straight with an ankle injury.

Their return will put more pressure on A&M’s defense, because they shoot the ball so well, Taylor said.

“We’ve got to be really good about keeping our chest on the ball and keeping the ball in front of us and not letting them get downhill and get to the rim and give up fouls,” Taylor said. “That’s been a problem for us lately.”

The return of Barker and Hylton masked the fact that Georgia shot just 41.8% from the field, including a dismal 3 of 12 on 3-pointers with most of the misses coming on clean looks.

“Our defense the last two games hasn’t been what it should be,” Taylor said. “I think we’ve got to get back to work on the defensive end and do the things we need to do.”

A&M has added depth but not experience.

“Yes, they do a lot of things to help us and make us better, but there’s still a lot of technical things defensively as we grew during that month and a half that they didn’t have a chance to do that, so they’re rusty in some of those areas,” Taylor said. “So we’re not as in tune defensively as we need to be with the addition of our players coming back, which again is a great thing, but you’re throwing players into the mix who weren’t in the rotation, so we’ve just got to get back and be comfortable.”

The returning players also have to make adjustments on offense. Barker was only 2-of-6 shooting against Vanderbilt.

“It was also a surprise to everyone that they were back and now people know,” Taylor said. “So they’re on the team’s scouting report, they’re going to plan differently and now they’ve got to make that adjustment, too.”

The Gators are coming off a 66-55 loss at Auburn where they shot a sizzling 10 of 22 (45.5%) from 3-point range, but only 8 of 45 inside the arc (17.8%).

“Unfortunately, it was a night where we had point-blank looks at the rim that we couldn’t finish, and you try to absorb that and tell them the bucket is going to open-up,” Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley said. “What’s interesting is that we worked on finishing through contact all week.”

• NOTES — A&M has lost nine straight on the road. A&M’s last road victory was at Kentucky on Feb. 6, 2022, in overtime. ... Florida is 8-3 at home but has lost three of its last four at Exactech Arena. The Gators have five players who average at least 9.6 points per game led by senior guards KK Deans (14 ppg), Correa (13.5 ppg) and Nina Richards (13 ppg). Deans transferred from West Virginia and Correa from St. John’s, where she was a two-time All-Big East Conference selection after winning the league's Sixth Woman Award as a freshman. She scored 1,272 points in 81 games (15.7 ppg). Correa had missed only four games in the previous three years before missing seven straight this season. Correa returned against Kentucky on Jan. 15, scoring only nine points in her first two games, but she had 10 against Vanderbilt and 16 at Auburn, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers. ... Former A&M coach Gary Blair will be recognized as an SEC legend at the conference tournament set for March 1-5 in Greenville, South Carolina. Blair finished with 852 victories to rank 12th all-time in NCAA Division I history.