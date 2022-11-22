Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to feast on Bobcats before turkey

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have a much better Thanksgiving dinner if it plays well against Texas State in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (3-1) were far from sharp in Sunday’s 67-54 victory over Texas Southern. The winless Tigers, who are picked to finish eighth in the 12-team Southwestern Athletic Conference, trailed by only two points early in the fourth quarter. A&M got its act together late, something that was expected much earlier considering the Aggies were coming off a 71-52 loss at Duke, where they trailed by 25 after three quarters.

“We’re just going to focus a lot on defense and the little things that we haven’t been doing such as rebounding and boxing out and of course making our free throws,” A&M junior guard Sahara Jones said.

Monday was an off day for the Aggies, while on Tuesday they watched film, talked about the Bobcats (3-1) and practiced.

“It’s just a one-day turnaround,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “It’s not ideal. Normally, you’d like to have two days. But this is something we like to build into our schedule, because it prepares you for tournament play and when there is those quick turnarounds. It again will be another way to teach our team how to prepare and lock in on the mental part of the scouting report and see who can make those corrections from Sunday.”

Playing Texas State will be a good measuring stick of A&M’s progress. The Aggies were picked to finish 11th in the Southeastern Conference, while the Bobcats were picked fifth in the 14-team Sun Belt Conference by the coaches, just behind Southern Miss. The Bobcats return their six top scorers from a 15-14 team that went 9-6 in league play for sixth place last season.

Texas State is led by 6-foot-1 graduate Da’Nasia Hood, a preseason All-Sun Belt pick who is averaging 25.5 points and 11 rebounds, though she’s played only two games.

Taylor calls Hood an “elite post player.”

Texas State graduate guard Tianna Eaton averages 16.5 points, while senior forward Lauryn Thompson averages 13 and graduate guard Kennedy Taylor, a second-team preseason All-Sun Belt pick, is averaging 10.8 points and 8.8 assists per game.

“[Hood] has shooters all around her,” Taylor said. “They’re just very good at what they do. They are disciplined and throw some different defenses at you as well.”

Texas State, which is coming off a 72-68 loss at unbeaten UTEP, is shooting 47.8% from the field, including 37.5% on 3-pointers (36 of 96). Texas Southern stayed close against A&M because guard Micah Gray hit 10 of 18 field goals, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. A&M was trying to use two forwards for much of the game as Taylor wanted the Aggies to work on improving their defense.

“I think as a whole we need to work on closing down,” A&M’s 6-3 sophomore forward Jada Malone said. “That’s when a post is in the paint and you’re guarding them. I think that’s where we fall off a bit, when the ball gets down there.”

Malone said the Aggies have gotten better at switching defenders on the perimeter, and she’s improved at handling screens, “denying [passes] a lot better.”

• NOTES — The A&M players will have a community service outing Thanksgiving morning followed by a team meal and a bonding activity led by the sophomores. The freshmen had the honors for Halloween. Malone said she would rather be home with family for Thanksgiving, but players get used to that not happening in college. “This is also your home away from home. You’re leaving one family, but you’re still with a family, so it’s not too bad,” Jones said. In the future, Taylor said she would rather the team be at a tournament for Thanksgiving. ... Malone said it was tougher watching video of the Duke game than the Texas Southern game with the coaches — though not by much. “I think all of us knew we weren’t playing to our potential that game,” Malone said. “And it was just hard to kind of relive it in the moment. They were both hard to watch, but definitely a little more in the Duke game.”