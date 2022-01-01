Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to end Baton Rouge losing skid

“I guarantee you there will be seven or eight thousand there tomorrow,” Blair said.

A&M has played only one true road game this season, losing 87-75 at unranked TCU in front of 2,371. Blair said his team hasn’t seen the kind of crowd LSU will have since the 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“That is going to be huge for our kids to hear the calls or for [point guard Jordan Nixon] to read the defense and get our offense [in position],” Blair said.

LSU won on the road Thursday, something top-ranked South Carolina couldn’t, losing 70-69 in overtime at Missouri. Blair said Missouri had a good crowd, which contributed to the victory.

“This is going to be completely different this year just playing in front of crowds,” Blair said.

The other X-factor everyone is dealing with no matter the venue is losing players to COVID-19.