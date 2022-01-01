Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to end Baton Rouge losing skid

The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t have picked a tougher place than Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to open defense of its Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
The Aggies (10-2) were scheduled to open SEC play at home Thursday against Vanderbilt, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Vandy program. A&M now is scheduled to open at 2 p.m. Sunday against 19th-ranked LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center where A&M has lost five straight.
A&M easily beat LSU last season at Reed Arena 54-41 and also in the SEC tournament 77-58, but in the first meeting, the Tigers pulled off a 65-61 victory in overtime in Baton Rouge, handing A&M its only loss in SEC regular-season play.
A&M head coach Gary Blair said the Aggies don’t play as smart as they’re capable of when they walk into that snake pit.
“We have found different ways [to lose],” Blair said.
And this time they walk in as the underdog.
LSU is coming off a 68-62 victory at 13th-ranked Georgia. The Tigers (13-1, 1-0) will try to build on their best start to a season in more than a decade under first-year coach Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor coach who has re-energized the program since returning to her native state. LSU has sold a school-record 4,500 season tickets for Sunday’s game.
“I guarantee you there will be seven or eight thousand there tomorrow,” Blair said.
A&M has played only one true road game this season, losing 87-75 at unranked TCU in front of 2,371. Blair said his team hasn’t seen the kind of crowd LSU will have since the 2019-20 season before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“That is going to be huge for our kids to hear the calls or for [point guard Jordan Nixon] to read the defense and get our offense [in position],” Blair said.
LSU won on the road Thursday, something top-ranked South Carolina couldn’t, losing 70-69 in overtime at Missouri. Blair said Missouri had a good crowd, which contributed to the victory.
“This is going to be completely different this year just playing in front of crowds,” Blair said.
The other X-factor everyone is dealing with no matter the venue is losing players to COVID-19.
Georgia played LSU without 6-foot-4 graduate center Jenna Straiti, who averages a team-high 14.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. LSU took advantage of her absence with 6-5 graduate Faustine Aifuwa scoring 17 points, hitting 8 of 11 field goals. LSU played without guard Ryann Payne, who comes off the bench to average 7.1 points and 2.1 assists, but the Tigers had a trio of guards play every minute with graduate senior Khayla Pointer scoring 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Junior Alexis Morris, who played at A&M last season, added eight points, six assists and six steals.
Blair said teams won’t know who might be playing until tipoff.
“No one is giving information out,” Blair said, adding that A&M won’t have all of its 14 scholarship players available for Sunday’s game.
A&M hasn’t played since Dec. 20 when it was missing its two leading scorers in graduate guard Wells (17.5 points per game), Nixon (14.5) and freshman post Jada Malone.
• NOTES — A&M continues to lead the nation in 3-point shooting at 43.5% with graduates Qadashah Hoppie and Destiny Pitts, Wells and Nixon all shooting at least 40%. “It’s not how many they shoot, it’s how well they shoot it,” Mulkey said in a press release. “We’ve got our hands full, and we feel like we will see zone, zone, zone and zone. “[Coach Blair] will press you some, but it’s more of a zone press. His strengths are his perimeter players.”