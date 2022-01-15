Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to change things with alumni's help

Blair dug deep into his vocabulary to give Nixon words of wisdom.

“She just needs to chill,” Blair said.

A&M sophomore guard Sahara Jones said the players often talk about their plight.

“Clearly, it’s hard. We’re 0-4 right now,” she said. “We have to get mentally prepared and ready for teams, and we talk about it every day. We just have to keep our heads up.”

A&M will get no sympathy from Auburn, which has had three tough SEC losses. The Tigers opened conference play with a 56-53 loss at rival Alabama. They lost 72-63 in overtime at Missouri, and last time out the Tigers led with four minutes to go at Florida but lost 68-63. Auburn’s leading scorer, 6-foot guard/forward Aicha Coulibaly, fouled out with just under three minutes left against the Gators. Coulibaly averages 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

“She’s playing extremely well,” Blair said. “She’s our matchup that we have to stop. I think that’s the most important thing. We have to limit her shots.”

• NOTES — A&M has more than 60 former players in town along with former staff members, managers, trainers and administrators. A&M Athletic Hall of Famers Morenike Atunrase, Lisa Branch, A’Quonesia Franklin and Lisa Langston are part of that group. ... Auburn’s ties to A&M are extensive beginning with first-year head coach Johnnie Harris, who was an assistant under Blair at Arkansas and A&M from 2004-12. Auburn assistant coach Bob Starkey spent the last nine seasons at A&M. Auburn assistant coach Damitria Buchanan played at A&M from 2007-10. Auburn strength and conditioning coach Jen Jones worked for A&M from 2004-17. ... Sunday’s matchup is A&M’s “We Back Pat” game in honor of former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. ... Sunday’s game begins a stretch of five straight against unranked teams for A&M. ... A&M, Auburn and Alabama (10-6, 1-4) are each 0-3 on the road in the SEC. Tennessee is the only other SEC team with a trio of road games, and the Lady Vols are 3-0. ... A&M is 15-0 all-time against Auburn.

