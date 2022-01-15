Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to change things with alumni's help

The Texas A&M women’s basketball program invited its alumni back this weekend to celebrate what they accomplished, but their presence could give this season’s team a much needed boost of confidence.
The Aggies (10-6, 0-4 SEC) have lost their first four conference games for the first time in almost two decades. They’ll try to turn it around against Auburn (8-7, 0-4) at 4 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.
“You’ve got to stop the bleeding,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “You stop the bleeding by knowing you’re going to have friends, family and former players around you that have seen the best of Texas A&M.”
Looking for its 16th straight NCAA tournament appearance, the Aggies won their first eight games of the season to climb to 17th in the national rankings, but they have lost four straight for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
A&M is tied with Auburn for last place in the Southeastern Conference, an unfamiliar spot. The Aggies, who joined the SEC in the 2012-13 season, have never finished lower than fourth.
“How do we get out of this hole?” Blair said. “We’ve both been in it before. Now how do we get out of it? And it’s not words. It’s got to be action.”
Blair said no inspirational pregame speech will do the trick.
“It’s just got to be work and accountability,” Blair said.
A&M has been held to a season-low 45 points twice during its four-game losing streak. The Aggies are shooting only 33.1% (89 of 269) from the field in SEC play. A&M is the third-best 3-point shooting team in the nation at 40.5%, but in the last three games the Aggies have made only 29.4% (10 of 34).
A&M junior point guard Jordan Nixon was a catalyst last season in the Aggies going 25-3 overall and reaching the Sweet 16, but she’s been struggling. Nixon is shooting only 21.4% (9 of 42) from the field in SEC play.
“She’s leading our team with voice, but then sometimes the voice doesn’t take the place of the actions,” Blair said. “The actions take that extra work in the gym, the confidence of just you and the ball.”
Nixon has made only 2 of 13 3-pointers with 11 assists and 13 turnovers since conference play began.
“She probably needs to stop listening to all the outside voices that we all hear due to social media,” Blair said. “Can you just listen to yourself? Can you look in the mirror and say what do I need?”
Blair dug deep into his vocabulary to give Nixon words of wisdom.
“She just needs to chill,” Blair said.
A&M sophomore guard Sahara Jones said the players often talk about their plight.
“Clearly, it’s hard. We’re 0-4 right now,” she said. “We have to get mentally prepared and ready for teams, and we talk about it every day. We just have to keep our heads up.”
A&M will get no sympathy from Auburn, which has had three tough SEC losses. The Tigers opened conference play with a 56-53 loss at rival Alabama. They lost 72-63 in overtime at Missouri, and last time out the Tigers led with four minutes to go at Florida but lost 68-63. Auburn’s leading scorer, 6-foot guard/forward Aicha Coulibaly, fouled out with just under three minutes left against the Gators. Coulibaly averages 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
“She’s playing extremely well,” Blair said. “She’s our matchup that we have to stop. I think that’s the most important thing. We have to limit her shots.”
• NOTES — A&M has more than 60 former players in town along with former staff members, managers, trainers and administrators. A&M Athletic Hall of Famers Morenike Atunrase, Lisa Branch, A’Quonesia Franklin and Lisa Langston are part of that group. ... Auburn’s ties to A&M are extensive beginning with first-year head coach Johnnie Harris, who was an assistant under Blair at Arkansas and A&M from 2004-12. Auburn assistant coach Bob Starkey spent the last nine seasons at A&M. Auburn assistant coach Damitria Buchanan played at A&M from 2007-10. Auburn strength and conditioning coach Jen Jones worked for A&M from 2004-17. ... Sunday’s matchup is A&M’s “We Back Pat” game in honor of former Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. ... Sunday’s game begins a stretch of five straight against unranked teams for A&M. ... A&M, Auburn and Alabama (10-6, 1-4) are each 0-3 on the road in the SEC. Tennessee is the only other SEC team with a trio of road games, and the Lady Vols are 3-0. ... A&M is 15-0 all-time against Auburn.