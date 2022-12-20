Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on SMU victory against 9-2 Purdue

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team exceeded expectations in a 57-49 victory over SMU on Sunday with only seven available players.

What about having only six against a better opponent?

That’s how many players A&M had at practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s 1 p.m. game at Reed Arena against Purdue (9-2), which is off to a great start.

The Boilermakers are 1-1 in Big Ten Conference play, beating Michigan State in overtime 76-71 and pushing 15th-ranked Maryland in a 77-74 loss. Purdue is 39th in the NCAA women’s basketball NET rankings, while A&M is 133rd.

Purdue is averaging 79.3 points per game and shooting 50.5% from the field to rank sixth in the country. The Boilermakers also are shooting 35.7% from 3-point range (80 of 224), and perhaps most importantly Wednesday, they have nine players averaging at least 11 minutes per game. Of those, seven players are averaging at least 7.3 points led by graduate guard Lasha Petree (18.6), senior guard Abbey Ellis (12.1) and senior forward Caitlyn Harper (10.5). Senior guard Jeanae Terry is averaging 7.6 assists per game to rank third in the country.

“They are in the top 20 or top 50 in almost every offensive category, so we’ve going to have our hands full,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “But it is a great game to prepare us for what conference play is going to look like.”

It will be A&M’s last nonconference game before opening Southeastern Conference play at top-ranked South Carolina on Dec. 29.

A&M (5-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a team effort against SMU as five of its seven players scored in double figures. A&M was missing four players because of injuries.

A&M is hopeful that number doesn’t grow.

“It’ll be a game-time decision,” Taylor said. “I hope to have seven, but our seven will dictate what we do. We’re not in position to do it any other way.”

A&M, which averages 58.1 points per game, doesn’t have the playmakers to get into an up-tempo game.

“We’re going to have to try to slow the game down and junk it up as much as we can, fly around [defensively],” Taylor said.

A&M did a good job getting 50/50 balls against SMU along with corralling contested rebounds.

“I told our team that’s how we should look all the time,” Taylor said. “We shouldn’t look like that because our back is against the wall and we’re limited in numbers. This is how we should play.”

• NOTES — Admission is free Wednesday. ... A&M was originally scheduled to play Purdue and Dayton in Las Vegas, but Dayton pulled out of the tournament and A&M and Purdue followed, agreeing they needed to play, so earlier this month they scheduled Wednesday’s game. It is arguably more important for A&M, which in addition to losing a game against Dayton had Morgan State cancel a game. As a result, A&M will play only 10 of a possible 13 nonconference games. ... A&M’s game against SMU was at 1 p.m. because the Aggies originally were scheduled to fly to Las Vegas afterward. A&M is playing at 1 p.m. against Purdue to allow the players to head home for Christmas break earlier. ... Purdue’s fewest points came in its last game, a 64-51 victory over Illinois State. ... Purdue went 17-15 last year, losing to Marquette in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The Boilermakers were 7-11 in the Big 10, tying Minnesota for ninth under first-year head coach Katie Gearlds. Purdue the previous season was 7-16, including 4-14 in the Big 10 for 12th place.