Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on mini winning streak

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is gaining momentum, but the Aggies are a long way from where most thought they’d be heading toward March.
The defending Southeastern Conference champions are making a late push for a 16th straight NCAA tournament appearance. A&M (13-9, 3-7) has won two straight games for the first time in more than a month and is among the first four out in ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème’s mock field for the 68-team tournament. A&M head coach Gary Blair is infamous for his March Madness projections, but the team’s focus this week has been Thursday night’s home game against Vanderbilt (12-12, 3-7).
“I threw all the Charlie Crème bracketology out and all that type of stuff,” Blair said. “We dug the hole for ourselves, not because of COVID or injury or poor play. Sometimes it was good play from your opponents.”
A&M lost seven of eight to fall completely off Crème’s radar. The Aggies’ postseason hopes were revived by a home victory over Arkansas, then they rallied from a 12-point deficit at Kentucky for a 73-64 overtime victory. A&M shot only 35.7% from the field (50 of 140) in those games but found a way to win.
“We’ve got to be able to take charges and do the little things, like blocking out on free throws,” Blair said.
A&M took six charges against Kentucky.
“I really wanted to compliment our team and our defense in that last game,” Blair said. “That gave us six more offensive opportunities.”
While A&M was able to eke out an overtime win Sunday, the extra frame wasn’t kind to the Commodores, who lost at home to Alabama 77-71.
The Commodores had shooting woes, hitting 28 of 68 field goals (41.2%), including 4 of 21 on 3-pointers (19%). Vandy was 11 of 21 on free throws (52.4%). Alabama was considerably better in every category, hitting 27 of 49 field goals (55.1%), including 7 of 33 on 3-pointers (31.8%) and 16 of 25 at the foul line (64%).
“I do hate that we gave one away,” Vanderbilt first-year coach Shea Ralph said. “This is one we really needed to win and wanted to win, and we just didn’t do enough to earn it.”
Vanderbilt, which was picked by the coaches and the media to finish last in the SEC, already has exceeded some expectations with victories over Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.
“Every game left on our schedule, I feel like when we play within the identity that we’ve created for ourselves, when we play like ourselves, when we play our brand of basketball, we can compete with any team left on our schedule,” Shea said.