Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on Georgia victory with rare road win

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team hit the reset button in a big way with a victory over Georgia last week.
That ended an eight-game losing streak and also was the Aggies’ first Southeastern Conference victory of the season. Freshman forward Janiah Barker returned and scored 24 points, and sophomore guard Tineya Hylton also returned and added 10. Barker had missed the last 10 games and Hylton the last nine.
The addition of Barker and Hylton allowed A&M to play nine players at least 14 minutes each. The Aggies hadn’t done that since the second game of the season and had used only seven players the last five games. A&M also had Thursday off as an added bonus.
“This league is tough,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “It wears on you mentally and physically, and sometimes your bye comes early and sometimes it comes you feel too late, but this was perfect for us.”
A&M (6-12, 1-7) will return to action at noon Sunday at Vanderbilt (9-12, 0-7), a team the Aggies can sympathize with. The Commodores, who lost three starters to injury before the season, are expected to have only eight available players who all are averaging at least 17 minutes per game.
Vandy is led by graduate guard Ciaja Harbison, a transfer from Saint Louis who is averaging 18.4 points per game to rank second in the SEC.
“She’s got to see someone in front of her all game long,” Taylor said. “She shoots the ball really well. She is excellent off ball screens. Vandy gets to the free-throw line the second most of anybody in our conference.”
Harbison has hit 95 of 115 free throws (82.6%) to lead the SEC. She also averages 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Harbison is supported by graduate guard Marnelle Garraud (13.9 points per game), a transfer from Boston College who has hit an SEC-leading 57 3-pointers, shooting 40.4% from long range, and sophomore forward Sacha Washington (9.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg).
“They’re in shape,” Taylor said. “They’re used to playing with low numbers. They are really good. They’re really good at home, and they are really, really close [to winning an SEC game]. I feel like they are very similar to us. They have a lot of fight in them.”
• NOTES — A&M leads the all-time series 9-5. A&M beat Vandy 76-58 last season in the regular season, but the Commodores beat the Aggies 85-69 in the first round of the SEC tournament. ... Vandy also was off Thursday. It lost at Florida 73-55 a week ago. ... A&M is hopeful that Sahara Jones will be available. The junior guard is averaging 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game but has missed the last six games with a back injury. ... Vandy’s Memorial Gymnasium is quirky in that the floor was built up around its surroundings. The end-of-the-floor benches are unique. It will be the first time for any A&M player to play at Vandy. “It is a different place to play if you haven’t played there, just because from where you sit it’s different to go check in the game,” said Taylor, who played at Alabama. “We’ll talk about that when we get there and have shootaround and address it. This is where you check-in, this is where you sit and we’ll move on.” ... A&M spent Tuesday and Wednesday focusing on itself and resting in a welcomed break, Taylor said. Junior point guard Kay Kay Green said the team studied its transition defense, which has been a problem. “A lot of the teams in the SEC are fast, and we’re having trouble with picking up [opposing players] and getting everyone set and getting back.” ... Barker returned in midseason form against Georgia, hitting 10 of 11 shots and grabbing five rebounds in 20 minutes. “My whole body was hurting [the next day],” Barker said. “I practiced like twice [before I played]. Body hurt, hand was sore, but nothing to stop me from going on.” ... A&M has lost nine straight away from Reed Arena, a streak that includes three games last season. A&M’s last road victory came on Feb. 6, 2022, when it beat Kentucky 73-64 in overtime. That was the Aggies’ lone road victory last season as they were 1-8. A&M has been short-handed for its last four road games. “Having everyone back, it’s a great feeling,” Green said. “We needed that extra push. I feel that’s what we had against Georgia with Janiah and Tineya coming back.” ... Taylor said during practice drills this week it was nice to have more than seven players. “I’m so proud of [the seven] who have busted their behinds during the time we were out,” Barker said.