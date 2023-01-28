Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on Georgia victory with rare road win

• NOTES — A&M leads the all-time series 9-5. A&M beat Vandy 76-58 last season in the regular season, but the Commodores beat the Aggies 85-69 in the first round of the SEC tournament. ... Vandy also was off Thursday. It lost at Florida 73-55 a week ago. ... A&M is hopeful that Sahara Jones will be available. The junior guard is averaging 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game but has missed the last six games with a back injury. ... Vandy’s Memorial Gymnasium is quirky in that the floor was built up around its surroundings. The end-of-the-floor benches are unique. It will be the first time for any A&M player to play at Vandy. “It is a different place to play if you haven’t played there, just because from where you sit it’s different to go check in the game,” said Taylor, who played at Alabama. “We’ll talk about that when we get there and have shootaround and address it. This is where you check-in, this is where you sit and we’ll move on.” ... A&M spent Tuesday and Wednesday focusing on itself and resting in a welcomed break, Taylor said. Junior point guard Kay Kay Green said the team studied its transition defense, which has been a problem. “A lot of the teams in the SEC are fast, and we’re having trouble with picking up [opposing players] and getting everyone set and getting back.” ... Barker returned in midseason form against Georgia, hitting 10 of 11 shots and grabbing five rebounds in 20 minutes. “My whole body was hurting [the next day],” Barker said. “I practiced like twice [before I played]. Body hurt, hand was sore, but nothing to stop me from going on.” ... A&M has lost nine straight away from Reed Arena, a streak that includes three games last season. A&M’s last road victory came on Feb. 6, 2022, when it beat Kentucky 73-64 in overtime. That was the Aggies’ lone road victory last season as they were 1-8. A&M has been short-handed for its last four road games. “Having everyone back, it’s a great feeling,” Green said. “We needed that extra push. I feel that’s what we had against Georgia with Janiah and Tineya coming back.” ... Taylor said during practice drills this week it was nice to have more than seven players. “I’m so proud of [the seven] who have busted their behinds during the time we were out,” Barker said.