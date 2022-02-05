Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on Arkansas victory

The Aggies will look to build on a solid, all-around effort against Arkansas. Graduate guard Kyla Wells scored a career-high 30 points, and the Aggies limited their turnovers to seven, their fewest of the season. A&M’s perimeter defense also limited Arkansas to just 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range.

“We’ve just got to continue to play better,” Blair said. “I liked what we were doing offensively.”

Kentucky has had a week off since a 78-69 loss at LSU. The Wildcats are led by 6-foot-2 Rhyne Howard, whom many project will be the WNBA’s top draft pick this year. She is averaging 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and shooting 44.3% from the field.

“Every team goes in to try to slow down Howard,” Blair said. “You’re never going to stop her. She’s too good off the bounce who has the mid-range game and 3-point range. So what you want to do is try to keep her under 30% [shooting], because she’s going to get her shot off no matter what type defense you have.”

• NOTES — A&M is 7-5 all-time against Kentucky including 3-2 in Lexington. ... A&M is 44th in the NCAA NET rankings, and Kentucky is 61st. ... Blair, who is retiring at season’s end, needs a strong finish by the Aggies for his final game to happen in the NCAA tournament. “You’re always into making up for what you’ve already lost,” Blair said. “The magic number is just to get to three [SEC wins] now. Get to three somehow, someway. Kentucky is trying to figure out the same thing. How can they get to three?” ... By beating Arkansas, Blair became the 12th NCAA Division I women’s basketball coach to win 850 games. His overall career record is 850-342 and 442-179 at A&M. ... A&M hasn’t won back-to-back games since Dec. 1 when it defeated Arkansas-Little Rock to reach 8-0.

