Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on Arkansas victory

If there’s a team that can relate to Texas A&M’s struggles, it’s Kentucky, which has lost six of its last seven Southeastern Conference women’s basketball games.
The Wildcats (9-9, 2-6) are in 11th place in the SEC, a half game ahead of the Aggies (12-9, 2-7) heading into Sunday’s 11 a.m. tip at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.
A&M, the SEC’s defending regular-season champion, was picked to finish third in the league by the media behind South Carolina and Tennessee with Kentucky slotted fourth.
“Both of us were picked in the top four in the league. Now both of us are trying to pick ourselves up,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “Both of us have talent, but we have to have results. This is going to be a very interesting game.”
A&M has a stronger pulse coming off Thursday’s 77-64 victory over Arkansas that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Aggies are among the second four teams out on the mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème. They had dropped completely out of sight until beating the Razorbacks.
“When you’re 2-7 [in conference], you can’t start thinking about anything except get the next win, and that’s all we can do right now,” Blair said.
The Aggies will look to build on a solid, all-around effort against Arkansas. Graduate guard Kyla Wells scored a career-high 30 points, and the Aggies limited their turnovers to seven, their fewest of the season. A&M’s perimeter defense also limited Arkansas to just 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range.
“We’ve just got to continue to play better,” Blair said. “I liked what we were doing offensively.”
Kentucky has had a week off since a 78-69 loss at LSU. The Wildcats are led by 6-foot-2 Rhyne Howard, whom many project will be the WNBA’s top draft pick this year. She is averaging 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and shooting 44.3% from the field.
“Every team goes in to try to slow down Howard,” Blair said. “You’re never going to stop her. She’s too good off the bounce who has the mid-range game and 3-point range. So what you want to do is try to keep her under 30% [shooting], because she’s going to get her shot off no matter what type defense you have.”
• NOTES — A&M is 7-5 all-time against Kentucky including 3-2 in Lexington. ... A&M is 44th in the NCAA NET rankings, and Kentucky is 61st. ... Blair, who is retiring at season’s end, needs a strong finish by the Aggies for his final game to happen in the NCAA tournament. “You’re always into making up for what you’ve already lost,” Blair said. “The magic number is just to get to three [SEC wins] now. Get to three somehow, someway. Kentucky is trying to figure out the same thing. How can they get to three?” ... By beating Arkansas, Blair became the 12th NCAA Division I women’s basketball coach to win 850 games. His overall career record is 850-342 and 442-179 at A&M. ... A&M hasn’t won back-to-back games since Dec. 1 when it defeated Arkansas-Little Rock to reach 8-0.