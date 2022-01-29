Texas A&M women's basketball team looks for a fresh start at Mississippi State

Mired in its worst start in conference play in almost two decades, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a week off to hit the reset button and gear up for the stretch run.
A&M (11-8, 1-6), which lost last Sunday to Missouri, has slipped to 13th place in the 14-team Southeastern Conference. The Aggies were ranked as high as 17th but now are in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. They are the third team out in ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème’s projected 68-team NCAA tournament bracket.
“As a staff, we’re very aware of where we need to be,” A&M co-associate head coach Vernette Skeete said. “We’re coaching with a sense of urgency and trying to impress that into the kids, but right now, if our kids are playing to the best of their ability — and we’re focused on that — then we’ll be where we need to be.”
A&M will try to get rolling Sunday at Mississippi State (12-7, 3-4), which has had its own struggles.
The Bulldogs finished ninth in the SEC last season, missing the NCAA tournament after five straight appearances under former head coach Vic Schaefer, a former A&M assistant who left Mississippi State for Texas. His replacement, Nikki McCray-Penson, resigned in October for health reasons. Senior forward Jessika Carter, a second-team All-SEC selection last season, hasn’t played this season as she deals with depression, and junior forward Rickea Jackson, who was averaging 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, announced Monday that she is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Despite those obstacles, Mississippi State arguably played its best game of the season Thursday in a 77-62 victory over Missouri. The Bulldogs hit 14 3-pointers, half by graduate guard Caterrion Thompson, who had a season-high 27 points. Mississippi State shot 51.9% from 3-point range (14 of 27). The Bulldogs, who used a four-guard lineup, forced 20 turnovers that led to 24 points as they ended a three-game losing streak.
“[We] kind of need to do that,” Mississippi State interim head coach Doug Novak said of the smaller lineup. “It’s what we have. We have to win the possession game and get a few turnovers and not turn the ball over.”
Turnovers and 3-point defense hurt A&M in its last two losses. Ole Miss had a 25-2 edge in points off turnovers in an 80-63 victory, and Missouri beat A&M 78-69 in large part by hitting 16 of 33 3-pointers.
“We do think we’ll be able to get up on the ball [against Mississippi State] a little bit better and defend because of our size, and our ability to switch matchups works better against them,” Skeete said.
• NOTES — Skeete said the team mentally had a good and refreshed week of practice. “You have to,” she said. “You know, sometimes the smoke gets so thick that you really can’t remember that, hey, if I just crawl I can breathe. I just got to get to the air instead of panicking and standing up.” ... A&M didn’t play Thursday, which was one of the wilder days of the SEC season. Auburn (9-10, 1-7) beat fourth-ranked Tennessee (18-2, 7-1). Arkansas (14-6, 4-3) beat 12th-ranked LSU (17-4, 5-3), and Vanderbilt (11-10, 2-5) beat Kentucky (9-8, 2-5) in addition to Mississippi State beating Missouri. “That’s what you love about the SEC, you know?” Skeete said. “Who’s the underdog, right? You can go into anybody’s gym in the SEC and you have the talent and fan support to make a run. That’s why we feel so good about the future right now.” ... Mississippi State is the seventh team out in Crème’s projected NCAA tournament bracket. A&M is 43rd in the NCAA women’s NET rankings, while Mississippi State is 55th.