The Texas A&M women’s basketball team learned its Southeastern Conference opponents for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday. The Aggies will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and will play SEC road games at Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee in their second season under head coach Joni Taylor. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.
Also Wednesday, ESPN announced A&M will play at Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The event will feature games on Nov. 29-30 and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ACC and SEC networks.