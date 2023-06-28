The Texas A&M women’s basketball team learned its Southeastern Conference opponents for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday. The Aggies will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and will play SEC road games at Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee in their second season under head coach Joni Taylor. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.