The Texas A&M women’s basketball team finds itself in the same unenviable position it was in a year ago, but the outlook is much brighter.

The Aggies will play Vanderbilt at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. It’s a rematch of last year’s first-round game won by Vanderbilt, saddling the Aggies with their first losing season since 2003-04. It was quite a fall for a team that won its first seven games and was ranked 17th nationally coming off a Sweet 16 appearance.

A&M (7-19, 2-14) has had even less success this season, managing to match its 2-14 league record from a year ago but winning only half as many games overall. Yet that was somewhat expected as first-year coach Joni Taylor replaced retiring Hall of Famer Gary Blair, who went out the door with four starters and the sixth man.

“We were very honest when we started out,” Taylor said. “This is kind of what was expected for this year to be.”

The Aggies, who were picked to finish 11th in the SEC, had to deal with significant injuries to six players and played seven games with only seven available players.

“There wasn’t sticker shock,” Taylor said. “I think the biggest sticker shock was when everyone got hurt. But there wasn’t sticker shock in terms of what this was going to look like.”

A&M has improved in many areas and Taylor expects the same thing to happen this week.

“I’m approaching it that we’ve got a bunch of players who, again, this is a first,” Taylor said. “We’ve had so many firsts, and this is the first time they’re going to be either at the tournament or active participants in the tournament.”

A&M returns six players who saw action in last year’s 85-69 loss to Vanderbilt at the SEC tournament. They combined for 12 points, 11 rebounds over 48 minutes. The only player who was a significant contributor was fifth-year senior post Aaliyah Patty, who had 10 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes.

“Coming here, I knew it was going to be a challenge,” said freshman forward Janiah Barker, who originally signed with Georgia but opted to follow Taylor to A&M. “I knew I trusted Joni. I trust her process, and I trust her thought process. I just trust her fully in everything with me and the team. Wins and losses are lessons, regardless.”

• NOTES — The A&M-Vanderbilt winner will play Mississippi State (20-9, 9-7) on Thursday after the Arkansas-Missouri game, which starts at 11 a.m. ... A&M’s Barker and Sydney Bowles were named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team announced Tuesday. ... Vanderbilt defeated A&M 88-79 on Jan. 29 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Commodores scored the most points against A&M this season by shooting 53.7% from the field (29 of 54), including 45% from 3-point range (9 of 20). Vandy graduate guard Ciaja Harbison scored 41 points, hitting 14 of 19 field goals, including 2 of 4 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws. “She’s one of those players that once she gets going, the rim looks like an ocean,” Taylor said. “We told our team that, and she got going, so we’ve got to make it tough on her catching it.” A&M, which was coming off a 75-73 victory over Georgia, shot a sizzling 51.8% from the field against Vandy (29 of 56) as six players scored at least eight points in helping the Aggies score their most points this season. “I think they’ll press us a little bit more,” Taylor said. “They do a really good job of going man and zone and disguising it. I would fully expected them to double down in the paint and try to clog the paint and take away our inside game.”