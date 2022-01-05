Texas A&M women's basketball team has another tough road assignment

• NOTES — A&M hasn’t started conference play with two straight losses since 2008 when it lost at home to unranked Kansas State and at No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 Conference. ... The A&M-Vanderbilt game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Reed Arena. ... Tennessee leads the all-time series with A&M 8-7, but A&M has won five of the last six. ... Tennessee senior guard/forward Rae Burrell, a returning starter, saw her first action of the season in the Lady Vols’ last game. Burrell was one of the SEC’s top five WNBA prospects heading into the season, Blair said. ... Blair, who coached at Arkansas before coming to A&M, is 8-18 against the Lady Vols. “This is the best Tennessee team they’ve had in a long time,” Blair said.