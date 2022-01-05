Texas A&M women's basketball team has another tough road assignment

The 25th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team is in danger of opening Southeastern Conference with back-to-back losses for the first time.
Coming off a 75-66 loss at 19th-ranked LSU, the Aggies (10-3, 0-1) are scheduled to play seventh-ranked Tennessee (13-1, 2-0) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee. They’ll need a better finish than last time out. A&M had a chance to end a five-game losing streak in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, leading through three quarters, but the Aggies made only 6 of 20 field goals in the fourth quarter, while LSU made 8 of 14, energized by 7,400 fans.
Things won’t get any easier at Tennessee, which had 8,124 fans for its 62-44 victory over Alabama last week. And after A&M returns home to play unranked Florida on Sunday, it will travel next week to top-ranked South Carolina, which recently drew 11,403 fans for an 80-68 victory over Mississippi State.
“Can we handle the atmosphere?” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Can we seize the moment? And that really worries me. Not the talent as much as a team that really hasn’t found a starting lineup that we can go with consistently.”
A&M has used eight different starting lineups so far this season. The Aggies started a four-guard lineup against LSU, partly because the Tigers started three guards, but the Aggies also were missing 6-foot-3 center Aaliyah Patty. She played in the previous 12 games, starting nine and leading the team in rebounds with 7.1 per game. Patty, a transfer from Ohio State, will be back Thursday.
“We will have more ammunition than what we had against LSU,” Blair said.
Blair said he also is expecting better games from junior point guard Jordan Nixon and graduate guard Kayla Wells, who combined to hit only 6 of 29 field goals (20.7%) against LSU. Nixon and Wells might have been rusty after missing A&M’s 77-51 nonconference victory over Texas-San Antonio on Dec. 20. It didn’t help that A&M had its scheduled SEC opener against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Commodores’ program.
“I’m not making any excuses or anything. We’ve got to shoot better than that, obviously,” Wells said. “I feel our first game coming back against LSU is a pretty tough opponent. Probably that Vanderbilt [game] before would have helped us a lot to get our rhythm and to get that game experience back in before we played LSU.”
A&M also will have to rebound better than it did against perimeter-oriented LSU, which had a 49-39 edge despite its leading rebounder, 6-3 graduate center Faustine Aifuwa, playing only 20 minutes because of foul trouble. Tennessee leads the SEC in rebounding margin at plus 16.6 per game. Center Tamari Key, a 6-6 junior, averages 9.2 rebounds per game as does 6-2 junior Jordan Horston, and 6-foot graduate forward Alexus Dye averages 8.4.
“The key to the game will be our defensive rebounding,” Blair said. “Can we limit their offensive putbacks?”
The 6-foot Wells expects a war.
“Every year that I’ve played against them, they’re climbing over your back every single time for 40 minutes,” Wells said.
Blair said A&M has been hampered this season by its center drawing little fouls.
“We’ve got to be smarter at defending the five position in the SEC,” Blair said.
• NOTES — A&M hasn’t started conference play with two straight losses since 2008 when it lost at home to unranked Kansas State and at No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 Conference. ... The A&M-Vanderbilt game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Reed Arena. ... Tennessee leads the all-time series with A&M 8-7, but A&M has won five of the last six. ... Tennessee senior guard/forward Rae Burrell, a returning starter, saw her first action of the season in the Lady Vols’ last game. Burrell was one of the SEC’s top five WNBA prospects heading into the season, Blair said. ... Blair, who coached at Arkansas before coming to A&M, is 8-18 against the Lady Vols. “This is the best Tennessee team they’ve had in a long time,” Blair said.