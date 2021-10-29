Texas A&M women's basketball team gets ready to open Gary Blair's final season

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is hopeful a blend of veterans and newcomers will make his final season one to remember.
The 76-year-old Blair announced Thursday that he will retire after the 2021-22 season. Blair already had made moves to insure his 19th year at A&M would result in the program’s 16th straight NCAA tournament appearance. Guards Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts both opted to return for super senior years afforded them by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we were on the court last year celebrating Senior Night, when Coach Blair gave me flowers he said, I’m letting you know you’re celebrating Senior Night, but you’re coming back next year,” Pitts said.
Pitts and Wells played in all of the team’s 28 games last season as did junior point guard Jordan Nixon, who averaged 10.6 points and 3.3 assists. Nixon also hit the game-winning shot against Iowa State in the NCAA tournament last year to send A&M to the Sweet 16 where it lost to eventual national runner-up Arizona. Nixon, Wells and Pitts combined to hit 81 of 242 3-pointers last season as they often stretched opposing defenses.
A&M’s backcourt grew even stronger with the addition of guard Qadashah Hoppie, a graduate transfer from St. John’s. She played in only eight games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Hoppie had 1,323 career points at the time, which made her the active leading scorer in the Big East Conference. She was the Big East freshman of the year in 2018, an All-Big East third-teamer in ’19 and a second-teamer in ’20.
“We are picking up a kid that can play multiple guard positions,” Blair said. “We were looking for flexibility, athleticism and a player that has competed at the highest level.”
Blair also used the NCAA transfer portal to help replenish his frontcourt after losing center Ciera Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones, who combined for 184 career starts. Senior forward Aaliyah Patty started 18 games for Ohio State last season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 Illinois native also had a team-high 21 blocks. Junior center Sydnee Roby transferred from Miami, where she averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 21 games last season. The 6-3 center was the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017-18 and the nation’s 60th best recruit in the class of 2019 according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz.
Patty and Roby join forward Maliyah Johnson and center Kenyal Perry, two sophomores who have been waiting for their chance to play behind Johnson and Jones.
The many roster changes mimic the reshaping of the program’s coaching staff. Assistant coach Amy Wright, a former point guard for Blair at Arkansas, left for the associate head coaching position at Oklahoma. Assistant Bob Starkey, who was in charge of the defense, left for Auburn. Wright, Starkey and associate head coach Kelly Bond-White worked together under Blair for nine seasons. Joining Bond-White, who is entering her 21st season with Blair, are co-associate head coach Vernette Skeete and assistant Greg Brown. Skeete came to A&M from Illinois after coaching at Marquette. Brown was head coach at Lipscomb from 2012-19.
Former A&M guard Sydney Carter, who played on A&M’s 2011 national championship team, is back as player development/assistant recruiting coordinator. Christina Richardson is the new director of operations.
“I have so many new members of this staff, but they all came to A&M because they believe in the family tree,” Blair said. “They believe A&M is a destination school. This is my destination, and I will always be in the stands following every single one of you.”
A&M won its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title last season and finished 25-3. The Aggies enter this season picked to finish second in the SEC by the coaches and third by the media as they will face what Blair calls the league’s toughest schedule. A&M plays top-ranked South Carolina twice. It also plays road games at 13th-ranked Kentucky and 15th-ranked Tennessee. Blair said prior to announcing his retirement that the teams have A&M circled on their calendars because the Aggies went 13-1 in the SEC last season. Now Blair and the Aggies will have to deal with his final road trips to eight SEC schools, some which could honor him.
“They’re not going to honor me after we beat their butt on the court,” Blair said of his impending retirement tour. “I don’t need a rocking chair or plaque or anything like that. I just need an arena with 94 feet to be able to compete. That’s all a coach in any sport wants. We just want to compete. Is it going to be a distraction? Probably.”
A&M’s nonconference schedule includes DePaul, South Dakota, Northwestern and 25th-ranked Texas. A&M will host Oklahoma Baptist at 7 p.m. Wednesday in an exhibition game at Reed Arena, then open the regular season at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 9.
“You never really know how things are going to shake out,” Nixon said. “Even prior to last season, we had these thoughts, oh yeah, it’ll be this way or we’ll have this. But things happen. You always have a little bit of uncertainty. I know what will be the case: We’ll still have that never-say-die attitude. I know we’ll still play for each other. I know we’ll do things the right way, and we’ll add to the lineage of what it means to be a woman’s basketball player in Aggieland.”
• NOTES — Blair gave Bond-White a plug to be his successor during Thursday’s press conference. “[She] is the answer going forward with this program,” Blair said. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said he’ll use the upcoming season to look “at the landscape of college basketball and see what coaches are out there and what the future holds.” Bjork said finding Blair’s replacement is the least of his worries for now and that he wants to make sure Blair’s career is celebrated while the athletics department focuses on this season. “Kelly has done a great job,” Bjork said. “Obviously, we know her very well. She will be definitely somebody that we’ll keep an eye on throughout the year, just like we will a lot of different coaches around the country.” ... Many thought former Blair assistant and A&M graduate Vic Schaefer would one day return to Aggieland, but he is entering his second season at Texas where he signed a seven-year contract worth a guaranteed $13.8 million. Schaefer is getting $1.8 million in each of the first three years of the deal then $1.9 million in 2023-24 and 2024-25, $2 million in 2025-26 and $2.1 million for his final year, according to the Austin American-Stateman. ... Blair signed a one-year contract for $1.25 million. He had signed a three-year extension in 2017 through the 2020-21 season. ... Zaay Green, Anna Dreimane, Ella Tofaeono and Alexis Morris transferred from A&M during the offseason. Green, who played one season at A&M after transferring from Tennessee, signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The 6-5 Dreimane transferred to A&M from Colorado State, spent three seasons with the Aggies, earned her bachelor’s degree and signed with Rhode Island. Tofaeono, a 6-5 junior center who spent one season at A&M after transferring from Midland, signed with Texas Tech. Morris spent one season at A&M after starting her career at Baylor and transferring to Rutgers. She entered the transfer portal this summer and landed at LSU, where the 5-6 senior guard will be reunited with former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first season with the Tigers.