Texas A&M women's basketball team gets ready to open Gary Blair's final season

“You never really know how things are going to shake out,” Nixon said. “Even prior to last season, we had these thoughts, oh yeah, it’ll be this way or we’ll have this. But things happen. You always have a little bit of uncertainty. I know what will be the case: We’ll still have that never-say-die attitude. I know we’ll still play for each other. I know we’ll do things the right way, and we’ll add to the lineage of what it means to be a woman’s basketball player in Aggieland.”

• NOTES — Blair gave Bond-White a plug to be his successor during Thursday’s press conference. “[She] is the answer going forward with this program,” Blair said. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said he’ll use the upcoming season to look “at the landscape of college basketball and see what coaches are out there and what the future holds.” Bjork said finding Blair’s replacement is the least of his worries for now and that he wants to make sure Blair’s career is celebrated while the athletics department focuses on this season. “Kelly has done a great job,” Bjork said. “Obviously, we know her very well. She will be definitely somebody that we’ll keep an eye on throughout the year, just like we will a lot of different coaches around the country.” ... Many thought former Blair assistant and A&M graduate Vic Schaefer would one day return to Aggieland, but he is entering his second season at Texas where he signed a seven-year contract worth a guaranteed $13.8 million. Schaefer is getting $1.8 million in each of the first three years of the deal then $1.9 million in 2023-24 and 2024-25, $2 million in 2025-26 and $2.1 million for his final year, according to the Austin American-Stateman. ... Blair signed a one-year contract for $1.25 million. He had signed a three-year extension in 2017 through the 2020-21 season. ... Zaay Green, Anna Dreimane, Ella Tofaeono and Alexis Morris transferred from A&M during the offseason. Green, who played one season at A&M after transferring from Tennessee, signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The 6-5 Dreimane transferred to A&M from Colorado State, spent three seasons with the Aggies, earned her bachelor’s degree and signed with Rhode Island. Tofaeono, a 6-5 junior center who spent one season at A&M after transferring from Midland, signed with Texas Tech. Morris spent one season at A&M after starting her career at Baylor and transferring to Rutgers. She entered the transfer portal this summer and landed at LSU, where the 5-6 senior guard will be reunited with former Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first season with the Tigers.