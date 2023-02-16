AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Tigers rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to beat Texas A&M 65-55 in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Thursday night.

Auburn (14-11, 4-9) closed the game on a 10-2 run to end a four-game losing streak and beat the Aggies for the first time in 17 games. A&M (6-17, 1-12) pulled within 55-53 on a free throw by junior Kay Kay Green with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left but was stymied by turnovers.

Auburn’s Romi Levy missed a 3-pointer, but Honesty Scott-Grayson got an offensive rebound, which led to a baseline floater by Sania Wells just ahead of the shot clock. A&M missed a field goal and turned the ball over, forcing A&M to foul Wells, who hit two free throws with 52 seconds left to give Auburn a 59-53 lead. A&M turned the ball over again, leading to two more free throws by Wells with 40 seconds left as A&M lost its fifth straight, all by 10 points or less.

A&M had 29 turnovers, which led to 24 Auburn points. Auburn had 22 turnovers but only two in the last quarter, while A&M had seven.

Auburn made only 6 of 14 free throws through three quarters but hit 12 of 16 in the last quarter with Wells making 10 of 10 as she scored all the points in the closing 10-2 run.

“We’ve been doing a lot of pressure free throws in practice, and that’s been helping,” Wells said. “I knew we needed it, and I was willing to do anything that would help. I’m just proud to be a part of the team that did it.”

Auburn junior guard Aicha Coulibaly had 18 points and nine rebounds, helping the Tigers finish with a 34-30 rebounding edge. Wells ended with 13 points. Senior guard Scott-Grayson added 12 as did freshman forward Kharyssa Richardson with Auburn shooting 45.8% from the field (22 of 48).

A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker had 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard Sydney Bowles added 12 points, and sophomore center Jada Malone had 10 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Sahara Jones had seven points and seven rebounds.

A&M shot just 38% from the field (19 of 50), while both teams were 3 of 12 on 3-pointers.

The game had seven lead changes and nine ties, the last at 47 with 6:26 left. Coulibaly scored in the paint to break the deadline, and Auburn never trailed.

Auburn’s Romi Levy hit a field goal at the first-quarter buzzer to give the Tigers an 18-16 lead. A&M led 30-27 at halftime as Barker had 12 points, eight of them in the second quarter. The Aggies stretched their lead to 37-31 on two Barker free throws with 7:14 left in the third quarter, but Auburn closed with a 10-4 run to pull within 43-41 heading into the final quarter.