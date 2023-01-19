Texas A&M women's basketball team can't recover from poor first quarter in loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama women’s basketball team rode a strong first quarter to a 61-46 Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama (15-4, 4-2) made 8 of 14 field goals in the first quarter, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range for a 21-10 lead. Graduates Brittany Davis and Hannah Barber along with junior Sarah Ashlee Barker combined for 14 points, each hitting a 3-pointer. All their 3-pointers came in the first four minutes as Alabama bolted to a 12-2 lead.

A&M (5-12, 0-7) hit 5 of 14 shots in the first quarter, missing all six shots from 3-point range. The Aggies managed to pull within six in the second quarter and six again in the third quarter but couldn’t get closer in losing their eighth straight.

“I thought we lost it in the first quarter,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said on the KZNE postgame show. “I thought we came back and had some fight, but you can’t give up 21 points in the first quarter. We just don’t have that margin for error. We just don’t have that type of room to give a team that kind of cushion.”

It was the most first-quarter points allowed by the Aggies since top-ranked South Carolina jumped to a 21-6 lead in the SEC opener, but it was the second straight game A&M fell behind early by 11 with turnovers playing a role. Mississippi State took a 17-6 lead Sunday en route to a 60-44 victory by forcing nine turnovers that led to 11 points in the first quarter. The Crimson Tide used its full-court pressure to force six turnovers that resulted in 10 points.

A&M played Alabama even in the middle quarters. Alabama hit only 8 of 29 field goals (27.6%) but made some big shots. A&M fought back to within 28-22 on a seven-point run fueled by four points from graduate post Aaliyah Petty, but Barber answered with a jumper and a 3-pointer to push the Alabama lead back to 33-22.

The Aggies opened the second half with a 3-pointer by freshman guard Sydney Bowles and a jumper by junior Kay Kay Green to pull within 35-29, but Alabama’s Aaliyah Nye hit a 3-pointer and Davis added a three throw to push Alabama’s lead back to 39-29 with 7:16 left in the quarter. The Aggies had a chance to get back in the game over the next five minutes, but neither team scored. A&M missed four field goals, three of them layups, along with two free throws and committed three turnovers. Alabama’s Ryan Cobbins finally ended the scoreless stretch by hitting a jumper with 2:10 showing to push the Crimson Tide’s lead to 41-29, and the closest A&M got the rest of the way was 11 points.

Turnovers and free throws decided the game. A&M had 19 turnovers that led to 18 points and Alabama had 14 turnovers that turned into only six points. Alabama made 13 of 17 free throws, while A&M made only 5 of 10. A&M had a 9-1 edge in second-chance points, though both team had 11 offensive rebounds.

Patty had 10 rebounds and eight points. Bowles added nine points and played all 40 minutes as A&M had only seven available players for the fifth straight game. A&M junior guard Green had 11 points to lead A&M in scoring for the second straight game, hitting 5 of 11 field goals, the only starter shooting better than 40%. Freshman guard Mya Petticord came off the bench for seven points, hitting 3 of 6 field goals, and senior guard McKinzie Green came in to score six on 3-of-5 shooting.

Barber and Davis led Alabama in scoring with 14 points each. Junior guard Barker added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Barker transferred from Georgia where she played for Taylor three seasons.

A&M will return home to face Taylor’s former team at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.