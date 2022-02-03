Texas A&M women's basketball team bounces back against Arkansas

“MaKinzy Green came in and gave us some valuable defensive minutes and hit a couple key baskets when we were dying and had to have them,” Blair said. “We had a lot of kids do a lot of things.”

Arkansas, coming off an overtime loss at Tennessee, got 20 points from freshman guard Samara Spencer. Super senior Amber Ramirez added 17 points but had an off-night shooting, hitting only 5 of 16. Arkansas was missing its leading scorer, guard Makayla Daniels, who was hurt against Tennessee.

“One of the big keys was they had just one day prep after playing at Tennessee, and they had to come here,” Blair said. “That’s awfully tough.”

A&M’s players ran into the stands after the game to celebrate with students, who were vocal and made a big difference.

“That surprised me,” Wells said of the good support, and Pitts added that it was well appreciated.

They ran over to the students to thank them afterward, but Blair remembered the old faithful fans.

“I’d almost forgotten how to [saw varsity’s horns off],” Blair said. “I said to Jordan [Nixon], you’re staying here with me. We’re gonna saw ’em off. It’s been awhile since we sawed ’em off, and we enjoyed the heck out of that.”

