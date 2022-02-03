Texas A&M women's basketball team bounces back against Arkansas

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has a pulse.
Freezing temperatures and a handful of brave fans brought out the best in the Aggies as they rolled to a 77-64 victory over Arkansas in Southeastern Conference play on Thursday night at Reed Arena.
Mired in its worst conference start in almost two decades, A&M (12-9, 2-7) dominated play early and often in breaking a three-game losing streak. Graduate senior Kayla Wells scored 10 of her career-high 30 points in the first quarter as the Aggies took a 23-12 lead with solid play, making just one turnover. Arkansas’ only lead came when it made the game’s first bucket.
The Razorbacks (14-8, 4-5) did pull within 43-39 early in the third quarter on nine straight points capped by a fast-break basket from Jersey Wolfenbarger, forcing the Aggies to take a timeout.
A&M responded with a 10-1 run. The Aggies attacked the paint with buckets by graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie, senior forward Aaliyah Patty and Wells, who also added two free throws after getting fouled driving to the basket. Backup junior point guard MaKinzy Green capped the spurt with a jumper with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left in the quarter for a 53-40 lead. Arkansas never got within 10 the rest of the way.
“I thought we run a couple pretty good set plays right there,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said.
A&M won the game by limiting turnovers, rebounding well and playing good defense. Arkansas came into the game tied for the SEC league in turnover ratio, but the Aggies had a 10-7 edge. A&M also had a 15-2 scoring edge off those turnovers and had a 58-46 rebounding edge in a physical game.
“They like to shoot a lot of 3s, and we knew rebounding was going to be key,” A&M super senior guard Destiny Pitts said.
Arkansas shot 35.9% from the floor (23 of 64), slightly better than A&M’s 33.8% (26 of 77), but the Razorbacks, who feast on 3-pointers, made only 4 of 23, while the Aggies made 7 of 19.
“I think we were the same team [we’ve been],” Wells said. “I just think we had a sense of urgency. We’re trying to get to the [NCAA] tournament, and we’re hungry. We had energy, and we followed the game plan. I didn’t’ think we did that against Mississippi State [in a 78-58 loss Sunday].”
Wells hit 10 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
“Wells was pretty special,” Blair said. “We just kept telling her to score off the drive.”
Patty had 19 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Pitts had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
“MaKinzy Green came in and gave us some valuable defensive minutes and hit a couple key baskets when we were dying and had to have them,” Blair said. “We had a lot of kids do a lot of things.”
Arkansas, coming off an overtime loss at Tennessee, got 20 points from freshman guard Samara Spencer. Super senior Amber Ramirez added 17 points but had an off-night shooting, hitting only 5 of 16. Arkansas was missing its leading scorer, guard Makayla Daniels, who was hurt against Tennessee.
“One of the big keys was they had just one day prep after playing at Tennessee, and they had to come here,” Blair said. “That’s awfully tough.”
A&M’s players ran into the stands after the game to celebrate with students, who were vocal and made a big difference.
“That surprised me,” Wells said of the good support, and Pitts added that it was well appreciated.
They ran over to the students to thank them afterward, but Blair remembered the old faithful fans.
“I’d almost forgotten how to [saw varsity’s horns off],” Blair said. “I said to Jordan [Nixon], you’re staying here with me. We’re gonna saw ’em off. It’s been awhile since we sawed ’em off, and we enjoyed the heck out of that.”