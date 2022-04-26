Texas A&M women's basketball team announces Tineya Hylton signing

Former Georgia women’s basketball player Tineya Hylton has officially signed with Texas A&M, the Aggies announced Tuesday. Hylton spent her first semester at Georgia this spring under head coach Joni Taylor, who recently took over the A&M program for the retired Gary Blair. The 5-foot-7 guard played in eight games off the bench, averaging two points in 6.3 minutes per game. She has been reclassified as part of the 2022 signing class due to the COVID-19 pandemic.