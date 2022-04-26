 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M women's basketball team announces Tineya Hylton signing

  • 0

Former Georgia women’s basketball player Tineya Hylton has officially signed with Texas A&M, the Aggies announced Tuesday. Hylton spent her first semester at Georgia this spring under head coach Joni Taylor, who recently took over the A&M program for the retired Gary Blair. The 5-foot-7 guard played in eight games off the bench, averaging two points in 6.3 minutes per game. She has been reclassified as part of the 2022 signing class due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert