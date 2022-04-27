Texas A&M women's basketball team announces Sydney Bowles signing

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the signing of Sydney Bowles on Wednesday. The 6-footer is ranked 37th in high school class of 2022 and the Gatorade Georgia Girls Player of the Year this season after averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game. She led Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia, to a 29-3 record and a second consecutive Class AAAAA state championship.