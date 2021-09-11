Texas A&M women's basketball team announces nonconference schedule

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced its nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season beginning with an exhibition game Nov. 3 against Oklahoma Baptist at Reed Arena.

A&M also will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to open the regular season Nov. 9 at Reed Arena and will play home games against Southern (Nov. 11), DePaul (Nov. 15), Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 18), Arkansas-Little Rock (Dec. 1), Texas (Dec. 5), Texas Southern (Dec. 9), Rice (Dec. 19) and Texas-San Antonio (Dec. 20) in nonconference action. The Texas game is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Aggies also will play in the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, facing Pitt on Nov. 25, South Dakota on Nov. 26 and Northwestern on Nov. 27 at the event. And A&M will play at TCU on Dec. 12 in Fort Worth.

A&M previously announced its Southeastern Conference schedule, which will begin with a home game against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.