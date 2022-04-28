Texas A&M women's basketball team announces Janiah Barker signing

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the signing of Janiah Barker, the nation’s No. 3 recruit in the recruiting class of 2022, on Thursday. Barker is the highest ranked recruit by ESPN HoopGurlz to sign with the Aggies. Barker averaged 17.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 35% from 3-point range as a senior for Montverde Academy in Tampa, Florida.