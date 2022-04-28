The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the signing of Janiah Barker, the nation’s No. 3 recruit in the recruiting class of 2022, on Thursday. Barker is the highest ranked recruit by ESPN HoopGurlz to sign with the Aggies. Barker averaged 17.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 35% from 3-point range as a senior for Montverde Academy in Tampa, Florida.
Texas A&M women's basketball team announces Janiah Barker signing
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the hiring of Chelsea Newton as associate head coach on Wednesday. Newton spent the past s…
Sydney Bowles, who was the Gatorade player of the year in Georgia and signed with Lady Bulldogs, has pledged to sign with the Texas A&M wo…
It’s been a whirlwind month for newly hired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, but now she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and work.
Former Georgia women’s basketball player Tineya Hylton has officially signed with Texas A&M, the Aggies announced Tuesday. Hylton spent he…
Forward Janiah Barker, the nation’s third-rated girls basketball player in the Class of 2022 by espnW HoopGurlz, pledged to Texas A&M on W…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has added assistant coach Robert Mosley to the staff, the school announced Thursday.
The Texas A&M women’s basketball program has hired Meredith Mitchell as director of business operations. Mitchell has been Georgia’s dire…
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the signing of Sydney Bowles on Wednesday. The 6-footer is ranked 37th in high school clas…
Southern Illinois hired Texas A&M co-associate head women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White as its head coach Thursday.
The accomplishments of retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair speak for themselves, but few are better than the Hall of Fam…