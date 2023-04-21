The Texas A&M women’s basketball team officially announced the addition of Texas transfer Kyndall Hunter on Friday. Hunter had previously announced she was transferring to A&M on April 13. She spent two years at Texas after being named a McDonald’s All-American at Cypress Creek in 2021.
Texas A&M women's basketball team announces addition of Texas transfer Kyndall Hunter
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Texas women’s basketball guard Kyndall Hunter will transfer to Texas A&M. The 2021 McDonald’s All-American, who played at Cypress C…
Former Texas A&M assistant Amy Wright was named Long Beach State’s head women’s basketball coach Monday.
Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor will serve as a guest analyst on the SEC Network’s coverage of the NCAA tournament Fri…
Gary Blair had a knack for making the right choices, a gift that helped earn him a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And …