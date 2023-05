The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the addition of Arizona transfer Lauren Ware on Thursday. Ware committed to sign with the Aggies on Monday.

The 6-foot-5 junior forward from Bismarck, North Dakota, missed last season due to a patellar dislocation suffered in August. Ware started 22 of 23 games her sophomore season at Arizona. In two seasons with the Wildcats she played in 52 games, averaging 4.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 18.8 minutes per game.