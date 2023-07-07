The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has signed former Auburn guard Aicha Coulibaly, who was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection the last two seasons.

The 6-foot Coulibaly averaged 16 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. She shot 41% from the field (151 of 368) and 63.4% from the foul line (85 of 134). She played in 25 games, starting 24. She averaged 2.7 assists and 2.4 turnovers per game. She was the only player from 16-15 Auburn to earn All-SEC honors.

“We are incredibly excited that Aicha chose to be a part of our Aggie family,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said in a press release. “The passion that she displays on the court is going to electrify Reed Arena. She has been one of the best two-way players in the SEC. Her experience and talent will have an immediate impact on our team.”

A&M lacked experience last season and went 9-20 overall, including 2-14 in SEC play to tie Kentucky for last place. The Aggies also dealt with injuries, which included freshman forward Janiah Barker who led the team in scoring at 12.7 points a game. She played in 19 games, starting seven.

Coulibaly was ranked the nation’s 22nd-best transfer prospect by ESPN.com. Coulibaly scored a game-high 18 points in Auburn’s 65-55 victory over the Aggies on Feb. 16, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. She hit 8 of 11 field goals and added a team-high nine rebounds. Coulibaly helped Auburn overcome an eight-point deficit to beat A&M for the first time in 17 meetings. She had six points and five rebounds in the decisive fourth quarter. Her jump shot with 6 minutes, 9 seconds left broke a 47-47 tie and gave Auburn the lead for good.

“I’m just happy,” Coulibaly said after the game. “This is big news.”

As a sophomore Coulibaly had 15 points in a 71-53 loss to A&M at Reed Arena, hitting 5 of 11 field goals along with a game-high nine rebounds. Coulibaly averaged 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds that season, hitting 44.1% of her field goals (175 of 397) with all three marks standing as career-best efforts. She started every game for the 10-18 Tigers.

Coulibaly is the second veteran guard Taylor has added in preparation for her second season at A&M. Texas transfer Kyndall Hunter signed with A&M in April. The 5-7 Taylor, a Parade All-American, averaged 3.0 points and 8.1 minutes in 21 games for the Longhorns as a freshman in 2021-22. She sat out last season.

A&M has plenty of depth at guard including sophomore Sydney Bowles, who averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while playing in every game last season. Bowles and Barker made the All-SEC freshman team. Senior Sahara Jones averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds, both second-best on the team. A&M’s other returning guards include junior Tineya Hylton (6.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and senior Kay Kay Green (7.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 20 starts).

A&M guards Mya Petticord (2.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, one start) and Eriny Kindred (2.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 12 starts) entered the transfer portal with Petticord signing with Rutgers and Kindred signing with Florida.

A&M also has a trio of incoming freshman Top 100 guards led by 5-11 Kylie Marshall of Mansfield Lake Ridge, the top-ranked player in the state and No. 35 in the nation.