Former Texas women’s basketball guard Kyndall Hunter will transfer to Texas A&M. The 2021 McDonald’s All-American, who played at Cypress Creek, made the announcement Thursday via social media.

The 5-foot-7 Hunter played in 21 games as a freshman in 2021-22, averaging 3.0 points and 8.1 minutes. She was the country’s 24th-ranked recruit in the class of 2021 by espn.com’s HoopGurlz.

Hunter entered the NCAA transfer portal March 14 as the Longhorns were preparing for the NCAA tournament.

“I will continue to move forward and find a university and coaching staff who believes in me and will nurture me as a basketball player on the court but even more, instill confidence in me off the court,” Hunter said on Twitter and Instagram.

Hunter wasn’t with the team for the entire season. The Austin American-Statesman reported that UT head coach Vic Schaefer called it a personal matter, and Hunter in announcing she was entering the portal thanked UT athletics director Chris Del Conte for allowing her to be on scholarship while she “navigated through the decision-making process pertaining to my future.”

A&M has several guards returning from last season, including freshman Sydney Bowles who played in every game for the 9-20 team, averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. Junior Sahara Jones averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds, both second best on the team. A&M’s other guards were sophomores Eriny Kindred (2.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 12 starts) and Tineya Hylton (6.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and junior Kay Kay Green (7.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 20 starts). Freshman guard Mya Petticord has entered the transfer portal. She appeared in 21 games with one start, averaging 2.7 points a game.

A&M also signed a trio of Top 100 guards led by 5-11 Kylie Marshall of Mansfield Lake Ridge, the top-ranked player in the state and No. 35 nationally.