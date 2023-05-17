The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has hired TCU assistant coach and Aggie alumni Rodney Hill to its coaching staff, the school announced Wednesday.

Hill spent one season at TCU after serving as the head coach for SA Finest for two seasons, leading it to the 3SSB 17-under national title in 2021.

Hill, who graduated from A&M with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2014, also has served as Lamar’s assistant coach/recruiting coordinator and had stints as an assistant coach at Bishop Lynch High School, an assistant at Texas State and the assistant director of operations for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.

A spot opened on the staff of A&M second-year head coach Joni Taylor when assistant Katherine Graham moved into a support staff role similar to the one she held at Georgia for four years as director of player personnel and director of administration under Taylor, who was with the Lady Bulldogs seven seasons before becoming to A&M.