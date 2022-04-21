Texas A&M women's basketball team adds Robert Mosley as assistant coach

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has added assistant coach Robert Mosley to the staff, the school announced Thursday.
Mosley spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant at Georgia, including seven under former head coach Joni Taylor, who recently took over as A&M’s head coach. Mosley also spent three seasons as an assistant at Alabama and coached Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama,from 2004-10, leading the Lady Rams to four Class 5A state titles. He graduated from Bishop State Community College in 1995 and Miles College in 1999.