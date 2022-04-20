The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the hiring of Chelsea Newton as associate head coach on Wednesday. Newton spent the past seven season as an assistant coach at Georgia under first-year A&M head coach Joni Taylor. Newton played for Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers from 2001-05 and coached on her staff from 2010-15.
Texas A&M women's basketball team adds Chelsea Newton to coaching staff
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
