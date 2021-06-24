Texas A&M women's basketball team adds assistant coach

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has hired Vernette Skeete as co-associate head coach, the school announced Thursday.

Skeete’s hiring completes the Aggies’ 2021-22 coaching staff.

Skeete served as an assistant coach for Illinois last season. She spent the previous six seasons as an assistant at Marquette. Skeete also served as head coach at Gulf Coast State for two seasons and also coached at Miami, Northwest Florida State, the Essence Girls Basketball Club Program and Malone High School in Florida — her alma mater.

Skeete played at Gulf Coast State and Alcorn State. She helped Gulf Coast State go 75-1 and win the 2003 NJCAA national championship. At Alcorn State, she helped the Braves win a Southwest Athletic Conference title and earn a berth into the NCAA tournament as a senior before earning her degree in psychology in 2005.