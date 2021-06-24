 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's basketball team adds assistant coach
0 comments

Texas A&M women's basketball team adds assistant coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has hired Vernette Skeete as co-associate head coach, the school announced Thursday.

Skeete’s hiring completes the Aggies’ 2021-22 coaching staff.

Skeete served as an assistant coach for Illinois last season. She spent the previous six seasons as an assistant at Marquette. Skeete also served as head coach at Gulf Coast State for two seasons and also coached at Miami, Northwest Florida State, the Essence Girls Basketball Club Program and Malone High School in Florida — her alma mater.

Skeete played at Gulf Coast State and Alcorn State. She helped Gulf Coast State go 75-1 and win the 2003 NJCAA national championship. At Alcorn State, she helped the Braves win a Southwest Athletic Conference title and earn a berth into the NCAA tournament as a senior before earning her degree in psychology in 2005.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert