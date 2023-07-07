The 6-footer averaged 16 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. She shot 41% from the field (151 of 368) and 63.4% from the foul line (85 of 134). She played in 25 games, starting 24. She averaged 2.7 assists and 2.4 turnovers per game.

“We are incredibly excited that Aicha chose to be a part of our Aggie family,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said in a release. “The passion that she displays on the court is going to electrify Reed Arena. She has been one of the best two-way players in the SEC. Her experience and talent will have an immediate impact on our team.”