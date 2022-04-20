Texas A&M women's basketball program lands No. 3 prospect in Barker

Forward Janiah Barker, the nation’s third-rated girls basketball player in the Class of 2022 by espnW HoopGurlz, pledged to Texas A&M on Wednesday via her Instagram page.

The 6-foot-3 McDonald’s All-American is the third former Georgia signee to follow former Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor who replaced retiring Gary Blair last month.

Barker, a native of Marietta, Ga., plays at Montverde Academy in Orlando. She averaged 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds in 21 games as a senior. Barker will become the program’s highest-ranked signee. Mansfield’s Chennedy Carter was ranked sixth in the Class of 2017.

Barker’s commitment means all three of Taylor’s signees in a class ranked seventh by ESPN has opted to join her in Aggieland.

Sydney Bowles, a 6-foot wing from Atlanta’s Woodward Academy ranked 37th, pledged to A&M on Tuesday. Tineya Hylton, a 5-7 guard from Ontario, Canada, pledged to A&M last week. Hylton was in the class of 2021, but reclassified to 2022 because of COVID-19. She played in eight games last season for Georgia.