 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M women's basketball program adds another assistant

  • 0

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has hired Christina Richardson as its director of administration and special projects, the program announced Wednesday. Richardson spent last season as the director of operations for the women’s basketball program under A&M head coach Gary Blair. Prior to that, she served four seasons as the director of operations for the George Washington women’s basketball team. The Katy native served as a student manager with A&M from 2011-14. She received her bachelor’s degree in sports management and minor in business administration in 2014 at A&M.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M women add an assistant

A&M women add an assistant

Texas A&M women’s basketball program hired Katherine Graham as an assistant Tuesday. Graham had been Georgia’s director of player personne…

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Outdoor Championships Media Availability: Brandon Miller

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert