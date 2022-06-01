Texas A&M women's basketball program adds another assistant

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has hired Christina Richardson as its director of administration and special projects, the program announced Wednesday. Richardson spent last season as the director of operations for the women’s basketball program under A&M head coach Gary Blair. Prior to that, she served four seasons as the director of operations for the George Washington women’s basketball team. The Katy native served as a student manager with A&M from 2011-14. She received her bachelor’s degree in sports management and minor in business administration in 2014 at A&M.