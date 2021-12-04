Texas A&M women's basketball players want to play before fellow students

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team playing Texas is about as good as it gets. Sunday’s game at 3 p.m. at Reed Arena stands on its own just from the rivalry aspect. Aggies playing Longhorns in all sports is back in vogue with Texas soon to be in the Southeastern Conference, but their meeting for the 89th time in women’s basketball is just a fraction of the game’s significance.
The Longhorns (5-1) are ranked 15th and the Aggies (8-0) are 17th. Who wins could be the difference in being a top 16 seed for the NCAA tournament. The game also is about bragging rights, starting with the coaches. Texas’ Vic Schaefer was an assistant for A&M’s Gary Blair for 15 seasons, including A&M’s 2011 national championship season. They’ve made each other better by being brutally truthful with each other.
“Early in our careers, we’d literally fight like brothers,” Schaefer said. “People could see it and quite frankly, I wasn’t a very good assistant because he was the head coach. But he always said Vic didn’t tell me what I wanted to hear — Vic told me what I needed to hear. Any disagreement we ever had, it was over winning, what was best for the team and what was best for us to win.”
There’s not a better defensive coach in the country than Schaefer, whom Blair dubbed his “Secretary of Defense.” And when it comes to offense, Blair has a key play seemingly for every one of the 1,178 collegiate games he’s coached. But their matchup Sunday is more than teacher vs. pupil and offense vs. defense. They are dear friends but compete against each other for pride, whether it be on the court or the golf course. This one’s extra special because Blair is retiring at the end of the season.
“When it gets tipped up, he’s going to try to beat my brains out and I’m going to try to beat his brains out,” Schaefer said. “And that’s just who we are.”
The game will be early season must-see women’s basketball. But who will see it?
Blair is hopeful 10,000 to 12,000 fans will attend. That ain’t gonna happen. Blair has coached 292 games at Reed Arena. He’s had three crowds of 10,000, all against Baylor with the last in 2012. So Blair’s chance of having a crowd of 10,000 is probably less than 1%. Yet he believes it could happen. You’ve got to love his enthusiasm. He probably still believes in Santa Claus.
Blair has done a great job boosting attendance at A&M by improving the program and selling it every day. A&M averaged 1,403 fans the season before Blair arrived. Under Blair, A&M has had 11 seasons averaging more than 4,000 fans, including a program-best 6,555 for the 2011-12 season.
The community has supported Blair but strangely not the A&M students. A&M has an enrollment of 67,000 students, but only a few hundred attend most games. It’s puzzling. A&M has the nation’s largest student section in all of college football. The 12th Man helped A&M beat top-ranked Alabama earlier this season. Aggie students seem just as passionate about baseball, but they rarely show up in numbers for women’s basketball.
The Aggies went 25-3 last season and for a stretch no women’s basketball team in the country was playing better, but as luck would have it, COVID-19 killed attendance nationwide. A&M expected to take a significant step back this season after losing three starters and two assistant coaches, but so far the Aggies are exceeding expectations. Blair, despite being an outgoing coach, added a couple transfers and convinced senior guards Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts to return for a second senior season, masterful strokes on his part to make sure his last season in Aggieland is a memorable one.
That women’s basketball isn’t a big draw in the land of football might seem the obvious outcome. Many fans will tell you they don’t watch women’s basketball because it’s boring. No dunks, slow play, little excitement. The last two are not true with A&M. The Aggies average more than eight 3-pointers a game, and that’s shooting from the same distance as the men.
They’ve been a fun program to watch under Blair, and this season’s squad is no different. For a student body that prides itself on Aggie spirt, the lack of student support is disheartening, and the players notice. In fact, they wonder why the media doesn’t say more about it.
“We need some students in the stands,” Wells said.
Like Blair, Pitts is hopeful the Aggies can draw 10,000-12,000 fans Sunday or at least get close to that.
“Put that out on Twitter,” Pitts said. “We need the 12th Man to come out and support us for this game against Texas at 3 p.m. Sunday. We need the stands filled. Y’all make a difference for us.”
As a group, A&M’s students have no excuses for not supporting the women’s basketball team. It’s ranked higher than the football team. It makes the NCAA tournament every year now, something the baseball, volleyball and now even the perennially powerful soccer team can’t say.
The students came out in force to help the volleyball program set an attendance record of 6,822 in a four-set loss to Texas on Sept. 17. That eclipsed the old mark by more than 2,000.
“Y’all came out for volleyball,” Wells said. “I seen it. I seen it with my own eyes. You have nothing to do Sunday. Y’all can’t tell me you have stuff to do on Sunday.”
Pitts said as for studying for finals, take a break and come root for them for a couple hours.
“Come support us. We won’t disappoint you guys, OK?” Wells said.
If anyone can sympathize with the players and Blair, it would be Schaefer, who graduated from A&M in 1984. Schaefer took what he learned under Blair and helped a struggling Mississippi State program average 7,681 fans in his last season for a top 10 finish in the country. Now he’ll do the same at Texas, which averaged 3,638 fans in 2019-20 for 30th place, two spots behind the Aggies.
The Aggies beat the Longhorns last year and have won 15 of the last 19 in the rivalry series, but they might need more support to keep beating Texas. Blair’s time preaching and begging for fans is just about over.
• NOTES — A&M leads the country in 3-point shooting at 45% (67 of 149). Junior point guard Jordan Nixon (23 of 48) and Pitts (21 of 45) have made the most. Texas is holding opponents to 24.2% from 3-point range (22 of 91). ... A&M beat Texas 66-61 last year, ending a four-game winning streak by the Longhorns, which leads the all-time series 62-24. ... Blair is 11-8 against Schaefer, his former assistant at Arkansas and A&M. ... Schaefer is in his second season at Texas after eight seasons at Mississippi State. He was asked Friday if he’d listen if A&M called about him replacing Blair. “I left Mississippi State for one job, and it was Texas,” Schaefer said. “That’s the answer.” ... A&M has won 18 straight home games. “This will be by far the best team we’ve played [this season],” Blair said. “And this is what we want. We want that competition before we get to the SEC.” A&M’s biggest challenge will be running its half-court offense against Texas’s man-to-man defense, Blair said. ... Texas has been dealing with injuries. Freshman guard Kendall Hunter scored 27 points against New Orleans but has played only three minutes since. Freshman forward Aaliyah Moore has missed the last two games after starting the first three.