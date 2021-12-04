Texas A&M women's basketball players want to play before fellow students

• NOTES — A&M leads the country in 3-point shooting at 45% (67 of 149). Junior point guard Jordan Nixon (23 of 48) and Pitts (21 of 45) have made the most. Texas is holding opponents to 24.2% from 3-point range (22 of 91). ... A&M beat Texas 66-61 last year, ending a four-game winning streak by the Longhorns, which leads the all-time series 62-24. ... Blair is 11-8 against Schaefer, his former assistant at Arkansas and A&M. ... Schaefer is in his second season at Texas after eight seasons at Mississippi State. He was asked Friday if he’d listen if A&M called about him replacing Blair. “I left Mississippi State for one job, and it was Texas,” Schaefer said. “That’s the answer.” ... A&M has won 18 straight home games. “This will be by far the best team we’ve played [this season],” Blair said. “And this is what we want. We want that competition before we get to the SEC.” A&M’s biggest challenge will be running its half-court offense against Texas’s man-to-man defense, Blair said. ... Texas has been dealing with injuries. Freshman guard Kendall Hunter scored 27 points against New Orleans but has played only three minutes since. Freshman forward Aaliyah Moore has missed the last two games after starting the first three.