The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prides itself on taking away opponents’ top scorers. The Aggies failed miserably last month against LSU’s Angel Reese, who had 26 points and a school-record 28 rebounds in a 74-34 romp by the Tigers.

The Aggies (6-14, 1-9 SEC) get a do-over at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena against Reese and third-ranked LSU (22-0, 10-0), which is off to the best start in school history. The 6-foot-3 Reese is a big reason why with 22 straight double-doubles. The forward is a threat to unseat South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston as national player of the year.

“[Reese] is the leader of their team in so many ways,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “We’ve got to make it tough for her to catch the basketball. But it’s not her first shot. It’s her second, third and fourth after that. The way she relentlessly rebounds is probably one of the more impressive things I’ve seen in a really, really long time.”

Reese averages 23.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game with 6.5 of the boards coming on the offensive end.

“She’s great off her feet, and she’s got great anticipation,” Taylor said. “The biggest thing is she wants to do it.”

Boston, by comparison, averages 12.9 points and 10 rebounds in the same amount of games. The 6-5 Boston averages only 3.7 offensive rebounds per game, but she’s renown for stifling offenses with her inside presence. Boston has 48 blocks compared to Reese’s 32, while Reese has the edge in steals (36-13) and assists (52-38).

Boston wasn’t much of a factor in top-ranked South Carolina’s 76-34 victory over A&M with six points, five rebounds and no blocks. The Gamecocks are so deep, Boston played only 19 minutes. That’s been the case this season as she averages 24.5 minutes, meanwhile Reese averages a team-high 33 minutes per game. She played 34 minutes against A&M, pulling down 12 offensive rebounds, just five less than A&M had as a team. Reese scored 13 points off her own offensive rebounds.

“We’ve got to have bodies beside her all game long and make it difficult to get her hands on those second attempts,” Taylor said.

Reese isn’t the game’s only draw. It’s Senior Day for A&M center Aaliyah Patty and guard McKinzie Green. It’s also A&M’s annual Beat The Hell Outta Breast Cancer game, and a large contingent of fans from Waco are expected to attend in support of second-year LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, who won a trio of national championships at Baylor.

Patty, who played three seasons at Ohio State and is in her second season with A&M, has 754 rebounds and is 11 points from 1,000 for her college career.

“It’s very surreal,” Paddy said. “Everyone says time flies by, but you don’t know how fast it goes until it’s almost at the end. It’s really been hitting me lately.”

Green and Patty both said playing for the cancer survivors gives the game more meaning.

“We’re going to be excited to play and know who we’re playing for — for that bigger purpose,” Patty said.

Taylor said she is fine with fans wearing pink for the cancer victims, maroon for the Aggies or even green, gold and purple for Mulkey.

“The more the merrier,” Taylor said. “If they are coming to see basketball, that’s good for us.”

INJURY UPDATE

Injury-depleted A&M had only seven available players at LSU on Jan. 5, which was the first of five straight games the Aggies had only two players on the bench. A&M added freshman forward Janiah Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hilton four games ago, and junior guard Sahara Jones came back three games ago.

“We’re trying to find our identity again with 10 [players] and getting rotations figured out and knocking some rust off,” Taylor said.

Mulkey, who is 28-6 against A&M, can sympathize with A&M’s fluctuating roster.

“It’s hard to really do anything when your kids are injured,” Mulkey said. “If you see them now and compare them to a month ago, [they are] much, much improved.”

• NOTES — LSU leads the all-time series 19-16, but A&M has a 10-4 edge at home. ... LSU first-year associate head coach Bob Starkey was on Gary Blair’s staff at A&M from 2012-21 before joining former A&M assistant Johnnie Harris at Auburn last year. This season he returned to LSU where he was an assistant from 1990-2011, first for the men’s program and then the women’s program where he was interim head coach in 2007 when the Tigers reached the Final Four. ... A&M is coming off a 61-54 loss at Florida, which received 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds from 6-6 junior Ra Shaya Kyle, not an encouraging sign heading into the matchup with Reese. “I think sometimes we think we are bigger than what we are and that we can outjump people,” Taylor said. ... LSU is coming off an 82-77 overtime victory over Georgia, rallying from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter. ... LSU senior guard Alexis Morris played at A&M during the 2021-22 season after stops at Baylor and Rutgers. She scored 15 points against Georgia, including seven in overtime. Morris had a career-high 31 in Monday’s 76-68 victory over Tennessee. ... A&M has two more home games (Missouri, Feb. 20; Kentucky, Feb. 23), but Taylor prefers to hold Senior Day on a Sunday to make travel easier on family and friends. ... A&M has had two of its highest-scoring games since getting players back, but the defense has struggled also allowing its two highest totals. Patty said the Aggies need to apply more defensive pressure and cut down on turnovers.