Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor settling into new job

It’s been a whirlwind month for newly hired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, but now she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and work.

Taylor, who spent the last seven seasons at Georgia, was hired on March 23 to replace retiring Gary Blair.

“I’ve just been running,” Taylor said Thursday afternoon. “It’s been really good to be here this week and have a full week here.”

Taylor has hired staff members and support personnel but can’t announce the additions until paperwork is finalized.

“I’m excited about who we have and what they’re going to be able to do for our program,” Taylor said.

Taylor and her staff inherits a team that went 14-15 last season, the program’s first losing season since 2003-04 when Blair took over the program. The Aggies went 4-12 in the Southeastern Conference, tying Vanderbilt for 12th place.

A&M has to replace a trio of graduate guards in Qadashah Hoppie, Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells, but the remaining 11 players will return.

“I think they’re excited,” Taylor said. “We’ve had two workouts last week, and we’ve had two workouts this week, and we’re going to work out again today. So we’ve been able to get our hands on them and start implementing some of the things we want to do, and everybody’s been in really good spirits and working really hard.”

Junior point guard Jordan Nixon is recovering from surgery to repair a right knee that hampered her during the season.

“She had a cleanup about two weeks ago,” Taylor said, adding there’s no timetable on Nixon’s recovery.

Taylor’s points of emphasis for the players during offseason are getting stronger in the weight room and improving their conditioning.

“From a basketball standpoint, I think you can change,” Taylor said. “We have the flexibility to have team workouts. We have the flexibility to have group workouts as it relates to position and then one-on-ones. We’ll do a little bit of all those things, and the beauty of it is we can change that from week to week, day to day as long as we’re following our time management and staying within the rules.”

Taylor also is working on adding to the roster.

Blair and his staff in November signed a trio of espnW’s Top 100 recruits — 5-foot-10 guard Bri McDaniel (No. 42) of Chicago’s Kenwood Academy, 5-8 point guard Gia Cooke (No. 52) of Bishop McNamara in Clinton, Maryland, and 5-9 point guard Mya Petticord (No. 81) of Arbor Prep in Detroit. But only Petticord is set to join the Aggies. McDaniel and McNamara both decommitted earlier this month and pledged to Maryland earlier this week.

“We’re excited about Gia and Bri being able to move on, and they landed at Maryland, which is a great program,” Taylor said. “Those both are really, really good players. And Mya is going to come and stay with us. I’ve had great conversations with her. We are excited, obviously, about her coming. I think with Gia and Bri, that was a mutual decision based on what we have returning and just based on some other things that happened. Style of play, all those things go into making decisions what players are going to stay committed and what players are going to move on. I think for them, they’re going to be great players and have great careers.”

A&M still has three available scholarships to use for the 2022-23 season.

“I think there will be pieces we add,” Taylor said. “We’ll have official visits for a couple of weekends and go from there. I think there will be some changes to the roster, more additions.”

The biggest deficiency Taylor sees on the roster is lack of experience. Senior forward Aaliyah Patty, who transferred from Ohio State before last season, has 81 career starts, and Nixon has 58 career starts. But the other nine players combine for only 28 career starters, 18 by junior center Sydnee Roby, who transferred from Miami.

“The biggest thing is that they need reps, and they need experience,” Taylor said. “Everybody has a fresh start to learn a new philosophy.”

A&M has good size and versatile guards, Taylor said.

A&M did get a commitment Thursday from former Georgia 5-7 freshman guard Tineya Hylton, who entered the transfer portal after appearing in eight games, scoring 16 points. She was in the class of 2021 but reclassified to 2022 because of COVID-19.

• NOTES — Taylor’s husband, Darius Taylor, is the Atlanta Dream assistant general manager and will remain with the WNBA team. There had been speculation he might join his wife’s coaching staff. ... After her introductory press conference at A&M, Taylor returned to Athens, Georgia, to start packing and then attended the Final Four in Minneapolis for six days. She went back to Athens and two days later was in College Station. “So I’ve just been going ever since [I was hired],” Taylor said. “So to have a full week here feels really good.” ... Former A&M assistant Bob Starkey, who coached at Auburn last season, has been hired by LSU head coach Kim Mulkey. Starkey spent nine seasons at A&M under Blair. His latest move to LSU is somewhat of a homecoming for the defensive-minded Starkey, who spent seven seasons with the LSU men’s basketball program and 13 with the Tiger women’s program. “The truth is there is only one job I would have ever considered, and that was the opportunity afforded to [my wife] Sherie and I to go ‘home,’” Starkey said on social media.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.