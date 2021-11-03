Texas A&M women waltz to 89-38 exhibition victory over Oklahoma Baptist

The 6-foot Jones is among four sophomores who received little playing time on last season’s veteran team, but the quartet showed Wednesday it can be a factor this year. The four sophomores combined for 22 points and 21 rebounds.

“They didn’t get much playing time last year, because we were stacked one through 10,” Blair said. “So sometimes when you’re a freshman, you have to wait your turn and get better in practice.”

A&M’s offense got rolling behind Nixon as the Aggies scored the first 20 points. Nixon and backup point guard McKinzie Green combined for 11 assists, three steals and no turnovers.

“My point guards did a great job of not turning the ball over,” Blair said.

A&M, which had only nine turnovers, had a 25-4 scoring edge in points off turnovers. The Bison, an NCAA Division II team, made only 10 of 56 field goals (17.9%), including 0 of 15 in the first quarter.

A&M made 36 of 83 field goals (43.4%) but missed a lot of open shots.

“We missed 10 layups in the first half,” Blair said. “It’s the first game. That’s jitters. We’ll do better.”

Wells played a team-high 22 minutes, hitting 5 of 10 field goals.