The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have its season-ending banquet on April 14 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets are $30 or $240 for a table of eight with RSVPs due by Saturday to cewalker@athletics.tamu.edu.
Texas A&M women’s basketball team to hold banquet on April 14
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Illinois hired Texas A&M co-associate head women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White as its head coach Thursday.
The way newly hired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor handled Aggie fans and the local media during Thursday’s meet-and-greet…
There are about 10-12 women’s basketball coaches Texas A&M could have hired who would have been sure-fire home run hires, but Georgia’s Jo…
Several Texas A&M softball players were feeling under the weather this week, but the team is much healthier after completing a weekend swe…
Texas A&M is indoctrinating newly hired women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor to Aggieland as quickly as possible. The former Georgia coach…
Tom Turbiville is walking away from the microphone after broadcasting Texas A&M women’s basketball games for two decades.