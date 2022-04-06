 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M women’s basketball team to hold banquet on April 14

  • 0

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have its season-ending banquet on April 14 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets are $30 or $240 for a table of eight with RSVPs due by Saturday to cewalker@athletics.tamu.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Media Availability: Kole Kaler

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert